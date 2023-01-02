Season 19 gets a date to arrive in Brazil

The 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy already has a date to arrive in Brazil. The paid channel Sony Channel confirmed that the last series of episodes with protagonist Ellen Pompeo (Meredith Grey) in the regular cast will begin airing on January 17, 2023.

Currently on hiatus in the United States, the medical drama has confirmed Meredith’s “goodbye” for next year. The character’s farewell will take place in the seventh episode of the 19th season, scheduled for February 23 – still without a date in Brazil.

“I am forever grateful and honored for the love and support you all have shown me, Meredith Gray and the show over 19 seasons. None of this would have been possible without the best fans in the world. You guys are amazing and made this hike so fun and iconic! I love you so much! But this isn’t your first time on this rollercoaster ride: you know the show must go on and I’ll definitely be back for a few visits. With much love and immense gratitude,” wrote the actress on her Instagram.

With a contract to appear in eight episodes of the current series, the expectation is that Ellen Pompeo will return for the last of the season, leaving the doors open for more participation in an eventual 20th season – the ABC network, which shows Grey’s Anatomy in the USA, has not yet renewed attraction. She continues as an executive producer and will narrate even the chapters in which she will not show up.

With Ellen’s departure, Grey’s Anatomy will be left with just two actors from the original cast: Chandra Wilson (Miranda Bailey) and James Pickens Jr. (Richard Webber). To make up for the absence of the protagonist, five new actors joined the cast as a new group of residents: Alexis Floyd (Simone Griffin), Niko Terho (Lucas Adams), Midori Francis (Mika Yasuda), Adelaide Kane (Jules Millin) and Harry Shum Jr. (Daniel “Blue” Kwan).

Check out the official synopsis for the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy below:

The resident program is officially reopened and five newcomers arrive to join the hospital staff. One of them is Simone Griffith, a character played by actress Alexis Floyd, known for her role in “Inventing Anna”. United around the exhausting day to day at the hospital, they need to reconcile professional and personal dramas, discovering that both will end up mixing on the way.

In streaming, the 18 previous seasons of Grey’s Anatomy are available on Star+ – they were removed from the Globoplay and Prime Video catalogs in early October.