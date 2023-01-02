see tips to protect yourself from cybercriminals

Pix will have new rules starting this Monday (2). Among them are: updates to the transfer of the daily limit and the withdrawal and change.

Since it started to be valid in Brazil, in 2020, the bank transfer modality has become the target of criminal interest. Until June last year, it is estimated that more than 424,000 scam attempts were blocked, according to the online security company Psafe.

How the ‘Pix Scam’ works

Much of it starts with phishing. The technique consists of inducing victims (via text messages, email, for example) to click on malicious links. From there, cybercriminals can steal personal data, profiles on social networks and/or install a malware program with the same objective.

In 2022, the hacking of social media accounts became common. In that case, the criminal pretends to be the person and starts asking for money transfer via Pix from the false sale of products.

Thus, in addition to the first victim, who had his device hacked, scammers manage to make others and earn money on top.

how to protect yourself

Avoid providing unknown Pix keys that are your CPF or personal data. If necessary, choose to enter a random key.

Did you receive a message from someone you know asking for Pix? Be suspicious. Contact them in person or by phone to make sure the person hasn’t had their account stolen. Confirming identity is always the best way out. Do not use WhatsApp’s call mode, which can be circumvented by the criminal.

Be wary of discounts, promotions, giveaways, sweepstakes. Shared links may contain malicious programs such as spies.

Be even more suspicious of links shared via messaging and social media. When in doubt, use a link checker to see if it’s really safe.

Hide your WhatsApp photo so only your contacts can see it. Go to the application settings, select “account” and then “privacy”. Under “profile picture”, select the option “my contacts”.

Extra tip: monitor your bank accounts whenever possible. If you identify any suspicious movement, contact the bank immediately.

*With material by Ellen Alves, in collaboration with Tilt.