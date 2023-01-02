see what feature is coming!

Portal known by Internet users for disseminating WhatsApp news, made available a concept image so that the messenger could work on a new feature linked to calls made by the app. With the new functionality, it would be possible to change the privacy of calls through a new configuration option.

In this way, the person could manage which contacts can make a call to their contact, thus avoiding unwanted or unnecessary calls. She would have three control options for the call: “All”, “All My Contacts and “My Contacts except…”.

To the chagrin of some, the WABetaInfo informed that there is no “Nobody” option, since it is not possible to completely limit the calling feature in the application. In addition, an extra tool would be made available only to companies, which could then allow calls to be made only during business hours.

New WhatsApp feature is just a concept

Upon activating the call barring tool, an alert would appear on the application’s interface, stating that it is not possible to initiate the call due to privacy settings. In addition, the group also proposed not to include a “call request”, as this would end up bypassing the privacy of user.

However, it is worth remembering that the functionality is just a concept created by WABetaInfo, since WhatsApp has not yet announced any plans to add a feature similar to this in the future of the messenger.

Regarding call privacy, the application recently announced the possibility of disabling call notifications. Stay on top of the news of the tool most used by Brazilians.