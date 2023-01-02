See what should be the lineup of Corinthians in the opening of the Copinha

Corinthians makes its debut in the 2023 São Paulo Cup this Tuesday, when it faces Zumbi, from Alagoas, at Arena Fonte Luminosa. For the debut lineup, coach Danilo has his 30 players registered for the tournament at his disposal – see the list here.

As determined by my helmthe lineup rehearsed by coach Danilo during the preparation period had Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Matheus Araújo and Pedrinho; Guilherme Biro, Pedro and Arthur Sousa.

During the preparation, Corinthians played three friendlies and won in all commitments. In addition to overcoming Timão’s own professional squad, by 2-0, Danilo’s team beat Ibrachina and AD Guarulhos by 2-1 and 6-0, respectively.

The lineup, however, will undergo changes during the course of the competition. Guilherme Biro was called up to the Brazilian Under-20 team and will miss the team for the remainder of the tournament if he is not released by the CBF. In this scenario, midfielder Ryan and midfielder Kayke emerge as favorites for the starting spot.

In addition to this Tuesday’s duel, Corinthians have two other commitments already scheduled for the first phase of Copinha. On the 6th, the team faces Fast Club, from Amazonas, and on the 9th, it faces Ferroviária. All games take place at 9:45 pm.

