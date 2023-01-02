Series that were suddenly CANCELED: check out the list!

The process of creating a TV series is a lot of work, both for the actors and for the production team. With that, when releasing the episodes, they want it to be a success and, thus, that another season is confirmed.

However, this is not the reality of all series. Some have a slow start and, despite that, they win over the public. Even so, TV channels are not always willing to wait for the success of the production and end up canceling it in the middle of the story.

To find out about cases like this, keep reading and check out a list of canceled series suddenly.

Have you ever watched any canceled series?

See the list of canceled productions below:

1. ‘Firefly’

Produced by Joss Whedon, “Firefly” premiered in 2002. The story takes place in the year 2517 with a group of humans arriving in a new planetary system on the ship Serenity.

However, the series was canceled midway through its first season, even with a fan base. Years later, Whedon directed the movie based on the series, called “Serenity”.

2. ‘I Am Not Okay With This’

This series premiered in 2020 and was renewed for the second season, but had its cancellation confirmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The production was based on the comic book by Charles Forsman.

3. ‘The OA’

It tells the story of a blind girl who returns to her community, after a seven-year disappearance, with a big surprise: she now calls herself “the OA” and has mysteriously regained her sight.

This production was intended for five seasons, however, it ended up being canceled after the second.

4. ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

Launched in 2017 and acclaimed by the public due to the participation of Drew Barrymore, this horror and comedy series ran for three seasons and was canceled in 2019.

5. ‘Sense8’

This is one of the most surprising cancellations on this list! Created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, alongside J. Michael Straczynski, the series had two very positive seasons, however, it was canceled in 2017 without the end of the story.

6. ‘Freaks and Geeks’

During its premiere, the series did not attract a large audience and was canceled midway through the first season.

7. ‘Pitch’

It debuted in 2016 and had a good first season, but the ratings did not please Fox, so the series was canceled.

8. ‘The Society’

Even with all its success and confirmation of the second season, “The Society” was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.