Series with a summer atmosphere for you to watch during the holidays

And summer has finally arrived. That is, it’s time to enjoy a lot outdoors – but there’s always time to marathon a series, right? Haha ha. Thinking about the theme of this season of the year, we have separated a list of series for you to watch during your vacation. Come check it out!

The Summer That Changed My Life

Available on Prime Video, the series is an adaptation of the book by Jenny Han. In it, you’ll follow Belly’s summer vacation alongside the Fisher family. What she didn’t expect was that she would end up at the center of a love triangle between brothers.

Outer Banks

Nothing more summer than this one, right? Outer Banks it has everything: beach, sun, fun with friends, mysteries and much more. Incidentally, the third season launches in 2023. So run there’s time to watch everything before!

Maldives

Victim of Netflix cancellations, Maldives ended up with just one season. Even in a short time, the series starring Manu Gavassi, Bruna Marquezine, Sheron Menezzes, Natalia Klein and Carol Castro won over a large audience with its fun and mysterious twists as well.

summer season

Another national project on the list! <3 Also from Netflix, the series talks about a group of young people who work in a paradise resort and live the summer to the fullest. Jorge López, Giovanna Lancellotti and André Luiz Frambach are part of the cast.

The White Lotus

The darling series of the moment also takes place in the summer, see? The plot takes place in a tropical resort and features a strong cast, with names like Theo James, Alexandra Daddario, Sydney Sweeney and more.

summer stories

How about a musical? starring Easter Pillar, this Netflix project tells the story of wakeboard champion Steffi. Participating in an important championship, the girl goes to Cielo Grande – where she discovers a mysterious connection with the place.

Bonus: Stranger Things Season 3

In addition to being sinister, ST is also very dark at times – but at least the first few chapters of Season 3 bring a different aesthetic. The episodes show the public swimming pool of Hawkins, amusement park and even a stroll in the mall for ice cream.

