Shameless actor not happy to be ‘impersonated’ in remake

At the moment, James McAvoy is considered as one of the best actors of his generation, receiving excellent reviews for his work in productions such as the franchise X-Men and indie movies.

A few decades ago, however, the actor was just another young talent looking to make a name for himself in the UK entertainment scene.

But his main break came in early 2004, when he played Steve McBride in the original British version of Shameless.

Though he only appeared in 13 episodes, his breakout work as Fiona Gallagher’s (Anne-Marie Duff) dubious love interest became his main calling card.

So, shortly after finishing his season of Shamelessthe actor was at the forefront of major productions such as The Chronicles of Narnia and the Oscar-winning drama, The Last King of Scotland.

Recently, the actor gave an interview to Vanity Fair magazine and admitted that he didn’t like the remake of Shameless which was made in the US in 2011. While the US version proved to be a hit in its own right, McAvoy has admitted that he’s not a particular fan.

He went on to explain that his position has nothing to do with the quality of the remake, but what he found most strange was the fact that he saw the show copy almost exact scenes to the ones he and his co-stars had created or improvised.

He said he was particularly surprised to see the actor justin chatwinwho played the American version of Steve re-enacting almost exactly a scene he improvised for the original series.

“I’m sure very quickly, as with The British Office and The American Office, they deviated and did their own thing. But I remember watching the first episode and parts that I improvised the guy was doing and I was like, ‘wow’!”

The scene that McAvoy specifically mentioned is central to the pilot episodes of both versions of Shamelessas it shows Steve meeting Fiona Gallagher (Anne-Marie Duff and Emmy Rossum, respectively) for the first time.

The fateful moment takes place outside a nightclub, and shows Steve dreaming of a bouncer as he and Fiona flee into the night.

What was McAvoy’s improvisation?

According to the actor, the moment when he drops his pants was not part of the scene as per the script, but something he created in the moment.

The problem is that he didn’t like to see another actor do it, and he thought it was weird.

“There is a point where I show my butt. And that was just me, I just decided to do this. And then when I was watching the US version and the guy did this, I couldn’t believe it.”

The two pilots of the two versions of Shameless were commanded by the same director, Mark Mylod, which may justify the repetition of the scene. Still, the actor was not pleased.

