Simaria poses in her underwear on the bed and is in a ‘puppy’ position: “The first of the year”

Razing hearts! Simaria, sertaneja, former duo of Simone and digital influencer, drove the crowd crazy last Saturday night (01). The muse posed in her panties in her room and got her fans excited.

“The time has come to receive 2023! Renew hopes and embrace all the beautiful things to come! May the turn be of fresh start, optimism, peace and many achievements for all. Happy new year biluxes! A lot of positivity for the new cycle that begins, together we are stronger, I love you!”, He wrote in the caption of the publication.

“May your year be enlightened and may there be a miracle for you to return with Simone”, joked a fan in the field of comments. “How wonderful”, said none other than Gracyanne Barbosa.

Simaria tells health problems during the end of the duo

During an interview given to the UOL portal, Simaria, Simone’s former partner, commented more on the health problems she had and even revealed more about the issues with her throat.

“I was too hoarse, overworked, tired and broken. I went to a doctor and he told me ‘she stopped, her callus (on the vocal cords) is not good. Now I’m better”, said Simaria.

“I had panic attacks when I saw my children suffering. My body shuddered. I cried lying on the floor ”, she concluded.

