Solar Energy: End of Subsidy

With the non-approval of PL 2703/22 by the Senate before the recess, the current incentives for micro and mini generators of renewable electricity will end on January 6th. This means that the producer/consumer who invested in their own generation of renewable electricity and is not connected to the distribution grid until next week, will lose the current distribution exemptions and charges, making own production and distributed generation (GD) less attractive to the small consumer.

The solar energy sector is still trying to reverse the situation, trying to convince the elected government of the need to extend the benefits. One of the alternatives would be the approval of the PL after the recess, with a device that resolves the vacuum that will remain in the legislation between January 7 and the eventual approval of the extension of benefits.

The debate on renewable energy subsidies that has been raging in Congress has put opposite sides:

(1) distributors and consumer associations; (2) the sector that invests in solar and wind energy.

In the midst of all this, regardless of who wins legislative battles, there is the weakest link in this chain, in general who always loses, the small consumerboth in the captive market (the vast majority of the population, connected to the electricity grid and unable to invest in their own renewable generation), and the small producer/consumer of solar energy, who invested to install solar panels at home and, even with the current subsidies, which he argues should be maintained, sees a small reduction in electricity bills.

What is being discussed? I showed here that PL 2703/22, already approved in the Chamber and not approved in the Senate, which extends the benefits of solar energy until the middle of next year, could increase the electricity bills of all consumers who do not generate their own energy until 2045, if it had been approved. The small consumers of solar energy do not agree with the extinction of benefits for the small consumer, but rather that there is different treatment between the small producer/consumer and the business producer of sustainable energy.

“With the lack of regulation and differentiation of the final consumer from the business, they all ended up being thrown into the same treatment, without differentiation, which can make the installation of photovoltaic projects for the final consumer unfeasible”, says Eduardo Alvernaz, a small consumer/producer of solar energy. He invested BRL 12,000 in solar panels to reduce tariffs and still pays an electricity bill that he considers high.

Alvernaz is critical of the subsidies given to companies, distributed generation solar farms, small hydroelectric plants, which, according to him, use an expensive distribution structure, without paying anything, which is also the argument of the distributors.

Energy specialist, Professor Célio Bermanncoordinator of the Research Group on Energy Governance at the Institute of Energy and Environment at USP disagrees that subsidies are the villains of electricity bill prices, but taxes and fees on electricity bills.

“What is being called subsidies are instruments so that the cost of network insertion and transmission generated by the small consumer is not subject to taxation, from the point of view of captive consumers there is no consequence of keeping these instruments in the account. Our tariff has been high for at least 30 years due to the incredible introduction of fees and taxes on the consumer bill. This is what needs to be reviewed. PL 2703/22 timidly sought to maintain the current framework of incentives for 18 months. Small consumers are penalized because it only has access to the physical accounting, and not financial of what is placed on the network”, he explains.

What the distributors say

The impact of the benefit granted to a few generates costs for other consumers of around R$138 billion by 2045, if the PL had been approved.

Subsidies were important, but there is no reason to extend them. The deadline extension for Distributed Generation is, in fact, an income transfer in which the poorest consumer pays for the subsidy granted to the higher income consumer, capable of investing in energy generation through solar panels.

The argument that ANEEL is late in regulating Law 14,300/22 is fallacious.

What the solar energy industry says

PL 2.703/2022 is a step forward in consumer law guarantees and an important step towards preserving the application of Law 14.300/2022 and the agreement that originated the Legal Framework for the sector.

The Law established deadlines and commitments for each of the parties for its full regulation by Aneel and implementation by concessionaires and permissionaires for the distribution of electricity. However, they were not fulfilled with numerous obstacles, delays, losses and difficulties for Brazilian consumers.

PL 2703/2022 also brings a warning about the lack of transparency of the accounts presented by Aneel and sheds light on the possibility of protecting the revenues and profits of distributors.

Recent studies point out that the growth of own generation of solar energy should bring more than R$ 86.2 billion in systemic benefits in the electric sector for Brazilian society in the next decade. As a result, distributed generation will lower the electricity bill for all consumers, including those who do not have their own solar system, by 5.6% by 2031.

What consumer associations say, both big and small

By extending subsidies to distributed generation projects, this PL guarantees the extension and increase of a billionaire transfer of income from the poorest to the richest.

From an environmental point of view, there is nothing to be afraid of: solar energy is already extremely competitive in the country, on the contrary, PL poses a threat to the environment.

The installation of 1,500 MW of small hydroelectric power plants in the Midwest region could compromise the ecosystem dynamics of the Pantanal.

What university experts say