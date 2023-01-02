Spider-Gwen appears in new still from Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse | Marvel

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse/Sony/Playback

Sony Pictures Animation released this Monday (02) a new image of the long-awaited Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Versenext original animation in partnership with Marvel.

The image brings an unprecedented glimpse of the animated version of Spider-Gwen, voiced by Hailee Steinfeld (Hawkeye) in the original version of the feature.

The cast of Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse has Shameik Moore, Daniel Kaluuya, Hailee Steinfeld, Oscar IsaacBrian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, Issa Rae, Rachel Dratch, Jorma Taccone, Shea Whigham and Jason Schwartzman.

Justin K. Thompson, Joaquim Dos Santos and Kemp Powers direct Through the Aranhaverso, which will win a new sequel in 2024. The first film won the Oscar for Best Animated Film in 2019, and is considered by many to be one of the best works involving the Spider man.

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse opens in theaters on June 2, while the sequel Beyond the Spider-Verse opens in March 2024.