Steam reveals the most played games on the Steam Deck in December 2022

Vampire Survivors was December’s most played title on Steam Deck

THE valve revealed the 20 most played titles on Steam Deck during the month of December 2022. This information was released on the official Steam Deck page at twitter. The most played list considers the time the games were played during the month.

First on the list was the game Vampire Survivors, a game that features shoot ’em up and roguelike elements and has conquered players over the last year. With simple graphics, but with an addictive gameplay, it beat big names like Elden Ring and The Witcher 3 to stay at the top among the most played.

Elden Ringnamed game of the year at The Game Awards 2022 and in several other awards, it was in second place, while The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt it won third place the month it received a graphic update.

The 20 most played games on Steam Deck in December 2022

Vampire Survivors Elden Ring The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt hades Persona 5 Royal Red Dead Redemption 2 stardew valley cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition Valheim God of War fallout 4 bud Slay the Spire The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth No Man’s Sky horizon zero dawn Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered monster hunter rise

Among the top twenty most played games are many games that have collected huge sales since they were released, such as Red Dead Redemption 2, Grand Theft Auto V, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and God of War. This shows that titles that have been on the market for some time still manage to attract players, especially when it comes to gaming on a portable platform that delivers a good result.

What do you think of the most played Steam Deck list for the month of December? Which of these games would you play on Valve’s handheld? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

