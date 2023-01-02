Street Fighter 6 was made to recreate the era of Street Fighter 2

the release of street fighter 6 is getting closer and closer and this seems to be the most ambitious franchise project in the capcom until now. More than that, the company hopes that the new title will be able to reproduce the same energy of the era of street fighter 2 to conquer the community.

In a new interview for the Game Informer, producer Kazuhiro Tsuchiya said that this was the plan from the beginning of the project, when he received the first concepts from the director of the new title, Takayuki Nakayama. “The concept I got from Nakayama-san was that we wanted to bring things back to almost what they were during the era of street fighter 2he counts.

According to Tsuchiya, who has worked at Capcom for over 30 years, the idea was to create a game as influential as the 1991 game was for the genre. “We wanted to do another street fighter not just for current fans of the franchise, but for everyone, and achieve that feeling where all types of gamers are falling in love with fighting games… with street fighter“, he explains.

“When this concept was explained by Nakayama-san, I identified with it a lot. It’s a challenge, but a challenge worth facing”, concluded the producer.

Earlier this month, the title received a new trailer, which also revealed the release date of the highly anticipated fighting game.

street fighter 6 will arrive on June 2, 2023, for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, in 2023. Check out the first impressions of voxel!