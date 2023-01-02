“Surprised everyone”; Corinthians receives ‘warning’ and Róger Guedes chooses where he will play in 2023

Roger Guedes he became a player much loved by Corinthians fans. Vítor Pereira’s departure only confirms that the player’s ‘scolding’ with the coach was indeed true and he was right. The Portuguese coach did not even have a dialogue with Guedes off the field and many people said that the athlete would leave if the coach continued.

In recent days, information has surfaced that English clubs are interested in hiring the striker and are preparing very high proposals to take him out of Corinthians now in January. This left Fiel worried, who does not want to lose a player of this level, even more so with the season starting.

This Monday (2), journalist Jorge Nicola updated the scenario and assured that there is no movement – ​​neither on the part of Corinthians nor on the Guedes side – in this direction towards an exit towards English football. The news, by the way, surprised everyone, but Fiel can remain unconcerned.

“(…) I went to check with the Corinthians people, there is absolutely nothing. I also checked with someone close to Roger Guedes and that person assured me that he was not sought out by any Premier League club (…)”, said journalist Jorge Nicola on his YouTube channel.

Timão’s management has no interest in negotiating the attacker at that time, except for an offer that cannot be refused, both for the Club and for the athlete. However, Guedes remains focused on Corinthians and wants to have a good year with the Corinthians shirt this year.