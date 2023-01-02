Sylvinho closes with the selection of Europe and weight challenge draws the attention of Corinthians

In May 2021, Sylvinho arrived at Parque São Jorge to take over Corinthians. The work of the former player from Terrao Alvinegro, who became a coach, yielded 43 matches in charge of Coringão, with 16 wins, 14 draws and 13 defeats, which scored a 48.06% success rate. Thus, on February 3, 2022, Sylvinho left office.

Sylvinho had left Lyon, in France, for the challenge at Timão, however, after his spell at Almighty, the coach returns to Europe and will take over the technical command of a selection on the continent. This Monday (2), Sylvinho was announced as coach of the Albanian national team.

Prior to the deal, Sylvinho was available to sign for free. Now, the great challenge for the professional will be to lead a good campaign for Albania in the Euro Cup Qualifiers, in the scope of the agreement signed, Sylvinho will be able to earn a contractual bonus if the Albanian team qualifies.

“The agreement foresees a duration of 18 months until the end of Euro 2024 and the financial aspect will be based on the results and the fulfillment of the objectives. The agreement has as its core the achievement of the only objective that Albania has in these Qualifiers, the qualification for the Euro 2024 finals. If the objective is reached, it was agreed that the coach and his team will benefit from significant bonuses. official announcement. Sylvinho begins the task on January 9th and the Qualifiers will kick off in March.