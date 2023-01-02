Technology company opens 37 jobs in São José dos Campos – Life Informa

One of the great differentials of Dataside, a technology company headquartered in São José dos Campos – SP, is the organizational culture. This culture drives the development not only of the business, but of each employee. As a result, the company has grown more than 300% in recent years, in addition to winning the 2021 Most Digital Company Award. Dataside was elected, for the second consecutive year, as one of the best companies to work for by GPTW (Great Place to Work ) with a 98% approval rating.

If you want to be part of this Dataholics team, check out the open positions here!

Check out some of the open positions:

– 2 vacancies for Commercial Assistant (On-site – São José dos Campos)

– Business Analyst – Industry (PJ) (REMOTE)

– Business Analyst – Agrobusiness (PJ) (REMOTE)

– SSIS BI/ETL Analyst

– Cloud SR Analyst (PJ) (Remote)

– Commercial director

– Head of Sales

– Business analyst – Logistics – TALENT BANK

– SDR – Sales Development Representative (In person SJC)

– Requirements Analyst (Remote)

– Account Executive

– Product Manager (REMOTE)

– Software Architect (PJ) (Remote)

– BI / ETL Analyst (Remote)

– Sr. Software Engineer (Remote)

– AWS Data Engineer (Senior) (PJ)

– DBA Oracle PL (Remote)

– Oracle JR DBA (Remote)

– Project Manager (Onsite)

– PL Monitoring Analyst (Onsite São José dos Campos)

– Senior Power BI Analyst (Remote)

– Power BI PL Analyst (Remote)

– Business Analyst (Remote)

– Google Cloud Platform PL Data Engineer (Remote)

– CloudOps AWS Analyst (Remote) – TALENT BANK