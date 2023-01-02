‘That’s exactly what brought me’

The Portuguese Vítor Pereira landed this Monday morning (02) in Rio de Janeiro to take charge of Flamengo

Victor Pereira landed this Monday morning (02) in Rio de Janeiro to assume command of the Flamengo. The technician arrived around 6 am (from Brasilia) at Galeão International Airport, and headed to Ninho do Urubu, where he will meet the leaders for the final contract details until the end of 2023.

The tendency is for the Portuguese to be at the forefront of the activity this afternoon, the re-introduction of the cast after the break for New Year’s Eve.

In addition to all ESPN content, with Combo+ you have access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

“A great joy to be here. A great satisfaction that we accept this great challenge with responsibility, with commitment. And to promise our work, our best, and with the work to match the confidence that the club has placed in our work”, said Vítor Pereira to flat tv shortly after leaving the internal area of ​​the airport, stating that the possibility of disputing big titles in the season was what weighed in the agreement with Flamengo.

“It was exactly what brought me, these great challenges that we will have ahead. The decision was essentially based on the possibility of fighting for so many titles.”

The Portuguese takes over Flamengo in the season in which the club will compete again in the FIFA Club World Cupin addition to having six more competitions ahead of them on the calendar.

In addition to the world tournament and the expectation for a possible confrontation against Real MadridFlamengo will have to face Brazilian Super Cup, South American Recopa, Carioca Championship, Brazil’s Cup, Brazilian championship and Conmebol Libertadores.

“The ten months in Brazil allowed me to get to know the teams, and Flamengo as well. I know the players, and that’s an advantage I didn’t have a year ago.”

Asked by ESPN about whether family would accompany him in Rio de Janeiro, the coach chose to dodge.

“Let’s leave it to the press conference…”, said the Portuguese, leaving the airport.

Vítor Pereira will have five members on his technical commission: two assistants, a physical trainer and two analysts.

The first assistant is Luís Miguel, the only one who will follow with Vítor Pereira after leaving Corinthians, with Rui Quinta joining the two. Quinta was with VP in his work in Porto, where they won, together, the Portuguese Championship twice (2011/12 and 2012/13) and the Super Cup twice, in the same years.

Mário Monteiro will be the physical trainer and is back at Flamengo. The professional was part of Jorge Jesus’ commission during the period in which the commander became victorious in Rio de Janeiro, having been highly praised for his good internal relationship.

Paulo Sergio Pereira Gomes and Fabio Miguel da Silva Oliveira close the commission in the role of analysts.