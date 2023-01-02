The 10 Best Chrome Extensions According to Google

– Reading time: 2 minutes –

In different ways, Google allows users to customize their browser with various extensions. These make the browser work differently and better, varying according to the needs of each user. In this sense, at the end of 2022, Google decided to announce which are the best chrome extensionsaccording to user ratings and downloads.

The 10 Best Chrome Extensions

Chrome extensions serve to add new functions to the browser and change it aesthetically. Considering that there are so many options, Google has divided them into 4 different categories — Productivity, Focus, Gaming, and Visualization & Learning — and defined the top 10. So, check out what they are below.

productivity category

Compose AI : this extension is a writing engine that is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), able to save the time that users would spend typing;

: this extension is a writing engine that is based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), able to save the time that users would spend typing; Check US Visa Slots : this tool allows you to check available visa openings for the United States;

: this tool allows you to check available visa openings for the United States; Swift Read : helps to speed up text reading in the browser by two or three times, also helping to absorb the content;

: helps to speed up text reading in the browser by two or three times, also helping to absorb the content; Liner: Allows you to highlight, save, organize, and get reading recommendations, as well as saving you search time.

focus category

For this category, two extensions stood out: the Workona Tab Manager it’s the CrXMouse Chrome Gestures. The former manages tabs, plans projects and brings all work together in the browser. The second allows the creation of personalized navigation shortcuts based on mouse movement.

Category games and preview

The games and visualization category highlights the RoPro and to eJoy. RoPro is aimed at Roblox players as it adds dozens of useful and game-specific features. In addition, eJoy is an ideal tool to let users watch movies and videos with two subtitles.

learning category

Finally, for this category, the choices were aimed at students. The first extension is the Ecuador, which simplifies the creation of equations, formulas, and math questions. The second tool is the MyBibwhich allows users to quickly and easily create citations in a variety of formats.

