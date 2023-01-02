The 10 Best Marvel Movies, According to Rotten Tomatoes

“Homem de Ferro”, released in 2008, started what would be one of the biggest hits of our time. The feature opened the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has since continued to expand, and with a loyal fan base.

With more than 30 films released, it’s hard to know how to make an honest ranking without falling into that “because he’s my favorite hero” argument. For this reason, Rotten Tomatoes (audiovisual review site) made a ranking classifying the feature films according to the portal’s evaluation.

Check out the top 10 Marvel movies below, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

10 – Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

In tenth position, “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes, with 90% approval from critics and 95% from the public. It is billed as “an unpredictable mix of teen romance and superhero action”, which set “the stage for the next era of the MCU”.

The plot shows Peter Parker (Tom Holland) on a two-week trip through Europe, alongside his high school friends, when he is surprised by the visit of Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). Needing help facing monsters named Elementals, Fury summons him to fight alongside Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), a new hero who claims to have come from a parallel Earth. In addition to the new threat, Peter needs to deal with the gap left by Tony Stark, who left his personal glasses with access to an artificial intelligence system associated with Stark Industries.

9 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” was released in 2021 and is part of phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The feature occupies the ninth position, with the Rotten Tomatoes fresh certificate, with 91% critical approval and 98% from the public. “It’s not entirely free of the familiar Marvel formula, but it expands the MCU in many ways,” the site reads.

The film tells the story of Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), a young Chinese man who is the son of the leader of a powerful criminal organization. The boy was raised from childhood to be a warrior, but he decided to abandon that path and ran away to live a peaceful life. However, all that changes when he is attacked by a group of assassins and is forced to face his past.

8 – The Avengers (2012)

Released in 2012, “The Avengers” is a classic from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which marks the first union of the superhero team. The film shows Loki (Tom Hiddleston) returning to Earth sent by the chitauri, an alien race that intends to dominate humans. With the promise that he will be the ruler of the planet, he steals the cosmic cube inside SHIELD facilities and, with it, acquires great powers.

Loki uses them to control Dr. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgard) and Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), who start working for him. In order to contain them, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) summons a group of powerful humans, but who had never worked together: Tony Stark / Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans ), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson).

In the ranking of the best films by Marvel Studios, “The Avengers” occupies the eighth position with the Rotten Tomatoes fresh certificate. In the ratings, it has 91% approval from critics and 91% from the public. Thanks to a script that emphasizes the humanity of its heroes and a wealth of super-powered sets, The Avengers lives up to its hype and raises the bar for Marvel cinema.” There’s no denying that it was a milestone – arguably the biggest on the list.

7 – Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

The most random team in the galaxy couldn’t stay out, right? The first “Guardians of the Galaxy” was released in 2014, and tells the story of Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who was abducted from Earth when he was still a child. As an adult, he made a career as a thief and earned the name of Star-Lord. When he steals an orb, in which the powerful villain Ronan, of the kree race, is interested, he becomes wanted by several bounty hunters.

To escape danger, Quill joins forces with four partners: Groot, a humanoid tree (Vin Diesel), the dark and dangerous Gamora (Zoe Saldana), the trigger-happy raccoon Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and the vengeful Drax the Destroyer. (Dave Bautista). But Star Lord discovers that the stolen sphere has a power capable of changing the course of the universe, and soon the group must protect the object to save the future of the galaxy.

In seventh position, the feature has the Rotten Tomatoes fresh certificate. In reviews, it has 92% approval from critics and 92% from the public. Billed as “as irreverent as fans of Marvel’s wacky comics would expect – as well as funny, heartwarming, full of emotion and packed with visual wonder”, it’s probably one of the best surprises on the list.

6 – Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

In 2017, the friendly neighborhood got his own movie after being inserted into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In “Spider-Man: Homecoming”, the plot shows the hero after acting alongside the Avengers, and it’s time for Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to return home and to his life (which is far from being normal). Fighting daily against small crimes in the surroundings, he thinks he has found the mission of his life when the terrible villain Vulture (Michael Keaton) appears frightening the city. The problem is that the task will not be as easy as he imagined.

Spider-Man: Homecoming does everything a second reboot can bring, delivering a colorful and fun adventure that fits seamlessly into the broader MCU without getting bogged down in franchise-building.” On Rotten Tomatoes, the feature won 92% critical approval and 87% from the public, in addition to the fresh certificate.

5 – Spider-Man: Never Go Home (2021)

Another film by Teioso that is in the ranking is “Spider-Man: No Return Home”. Released in 2021, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will need to deal with the consequences of his identity as a hero being revealed. Unable to separate his normal life from the adventures of being a superhero, in addition to having his reputation ruined by being thought to be the one who killed Mysterio and endangering his most loved ones, Parker asks Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to forget your true identity.

However, the spell doesn’t go as planned and the situation becomes even more dangerous when villains from other versions of Spider-Man from other universes end up coming to his world. Now, Peter needs to stop the villains of his other versions and make them return to their original universe.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the feature won 93% critical approval and 98% from the public, in addition to the fresh certificate. In the words of the website, it is “a bigger, bolder sequel of Spider-Man: Never Go Home”, which “expands the scope and stakes of the franchise without losing sight of its humor and heart”. Nothing like the good old fan servicehuh?

4 – Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Released in 2017, the feature shows the Norse hero / god played by Chris Hemsworth trapped on the other side of the universe. He needs to race against time to return to Asgard and prevent Ragnarok, the destruction of his world, which is in the hands of the powerful and ruthless villain Hela (Cate Blanchett).

On Rotten Tomatoes, the feature won 93% critical approval and 87% from the public, in addition to the fresh certificate. “Exciting, funny and, above all, fun, Thor: Ragnarok is a colorful cosmic adventure that sets a new standard for its franchise – and for the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

3 – Iron Man (2008)

The feature introduces the general public to Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a billionaire who is also a brilliant inventor. Upon being kidnapped, he is forced by terrorists to build a devastating weapon, but instead builds a high-tech suit of armor. From then on, he uses it to fight crime, under the alter-ego of Iron Man.

“Iron Man supercharges the superhero genre with deft wit and an infectious sense of fun,” reads the review. In the evaluations, the feature won 94% approval from critics and 91% from the public, in addition to the fresh certificate.

2 – Avengers: Endgame (2019)

“Avengers: Endgame” debuted in 2019 and takes place after Thanos wiped out half of the living creatures in “Avengers: Infinity War”, and the heroes must deal with the pain of losing friends and loved ones. With Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) roaming space, Captain America/Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Black Widow/Natasha Romanov (Scarlett Johansson) must lead the resistance against the villain.

In second place in the ranking, the feature has 94% approval from critics and 90% from the public, in addition to being certified fresh by Rotten Tomatoes. “Exciting, entertaining, and emotionally impactful, Avengers: Endgame does whatever it takes to deliver a satisfying end to Marvel’s epic Infinity Saga,” critics say.

1 – Black Panther (2018)

In first place in the ranking we have “Black Panther”, from 2018, which introduced us to the story of King T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman). from Wakanda. The feature has a 96% critical approval and 79% from the public, in addition to the Rotten Tomatoes fresh certificate. The review points out that the film “elevates superhero cinema to exciting new heights while telling one of the MCU’s most engaging stories – and featuring some of its most well-rounded characters.”

The plot of “Black Panther” takes place after the death of King T’Chaka (John Kani). Prince T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) returns to Wakanda for the coronation ceremony. The five tribes that make up the kingdom are gathered, one of which, the Jabari, does not support the current government. T’Challa soon receives the support of Okoye (Danai Gurira), Wakanda’s chief guard, sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), who coordinates the technological area of ​​the kingdom, and also Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o), the great passion of the current Black Panther, who does not want to become queen. Together they are looking for Ulysses Klaue (Andy Serkis), who stole a handful of vibranium from Wakanda a few years ago.

So, did you want to see it all again?