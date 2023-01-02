The 10 Most Anticipated Shows on HBO Max in 2023

HBO has been famous for years for bringing audiences countless quality series throughout its history. With productions arriving on its streaming platform, HBO Max, the public always looks forward to new series on the channel.

In 2023 it is no different, and between HBO and HBO Max original productions, Collider selected, based on the opinion of fans on the Reddit platform, a list of the 10 most anticipated series of the next year that is about to arrive.

publicity

Read more:

With great adaptations, surprising original stories, great actors and future revelations, let’s go to the list of the most anticipated series of 2023.

True Detective: Night Country

Image: HBO Max

Academy Award winner Jodie Foster faces her first major TV role in True Detective: Night Countryjoining the ranks of other stellar actors who have populated this anthology series’ detective world, such as Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Rachel McAdams, Vince Vaughn, Colin Farrell and Mahershala Ali.

Joining Foster for the 4th installment in this series are Keli Reis and John Hawkes. The story revolves around eight men who work at a research facility, who inexplicably disappear in Alaska. This will be the show’s first season without creator Nic Pizzolatto. Recently, Foster first appeared in official footage from the series in an HBO Max holiday promo.

Dune: The Brotherhood

Image: Disclosure / Warner Bros.

In addition to Dune: Part Two which is currently ongoing, series original author Frank Herbert has written six original novels by Dunewhile his son Brian Herbert wrote over a dozen, so there’s a lot of content in that canon. Dune: The Brotherhood will take place 10,000 years before what moviegoers experienced in the 2021 blockbuster, and will draw inspiration from Sisterhood of Dunethe novel written by Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

The plot revolves around the “Harkonnen Sisters as they battle forces that threaten the future of humanity and begin to put down roots for the legendary sect known as the Bene Gesserit”. HBO Max brought in Emmy Award-winning director Johan Renck for the first two episodes, which had fans excited.

The Last of Us

An adaptation of the games, The Last of Us tells the story of a world where a deadly fungal outbreak has eviscerated the world’s population and follows the journey of Joel, a smuggler, and Ellie, a teenage survivor, as they travel across the United States in search of a cure. Along the way, they face dangerous factions, desperate survivors and the harsh realities of a world ravaged by the outbreak.

Premiering on January 15, 2023, the series will star Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal and young actress Bella Ramsey. The showrunner is Craig Mazin, who was the creative mind responsible for Chernobyl from HBO. he describes The Last of Us as the greatest story ever told in video games, setting a pretty high bar to surpass when it comes to delivering it to TV audiences.

Velma

When it comes to staying power, it’s safe to say that the deductible Scooby Doo it turned out very well. With series, movies and merchandise lines. Fans adore the mysterious pooch and the bevy of infectious characters who have been by his side throughout, one of them being the brains of the group, Velma.

From Executive Producer Mindy Kaling, Velma will tell the story of how many’s favorite super sleuth found herself as part of the mystery solving group Scooby Dooaccording to HBO Max.

The White House Plumbers

The latest narrative to delve into the Watergate scandal, White House Plumbers draws attention to the cast, which includes Woody Harrelson, Lena Headey, Justin Theroux and Judy Greer.

The series will follow the two political saboteurs and masterminds of Watergate, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, played by Harrelson and Theroux, respectively.

The Palace

Image: HBO/Playback

The Palace marks another chapter in the fruitful relationship between Kate Winslet and HBO, which follows their most recent partnership, Sea of ​​Easttown. Not much is known about this impending drama other than that it will chronicle a year within an authoritarian regime within the walls of a palace that begins to crumble.

The series was ordered into production in July 2022, is currently in pre-production, and will also feature the guest starring role of Hugh Grant, which was recently announced.

welcome to derry

Image: Disclosure

HBO Max is well underway with its planned limited series, Welcome to Derrywhich will explore the origin story of Pennywise the Clown, as well as the beginning of the 27-year-old curse that haunts the small Maine town.

Seeing that the upcoming series is set in the 1960s, it’s clear that there’s a rich tapestry of history to be gleaned from this world. While no official date has been set, the series is in full swing with hopes of a year-end 2023 release.

Love and Death

Image: HBO

Based on a 1980 true crime case, Love and Death will tell the story of Candy Montgomery, who killed her friend Betty Gore with an ax on Friday, June 13, in her hometown of Wylie, Texas.

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Candy, a pillar of her community’s church who lacks lust and desire in her life. She then decides to have a loud affair with her friend Betty’s husband. Spanning 6 episodes, the cast also includes Jesse Plemons and Patrick Fugit. With production complete on this limited series, HBO Max will debut production earlier this year on January 15th, the same premiere date for The Last of Us.

The Penguin

Disclosure/Warner Bros.

The Penguin character, lived by the talented Colin Farrell in batmanwill win a series spin off. The actor was practically unrecognizable in batman under the dazzling makeup, and his film-accurate big city crime boss accent, completely transforming into the iconic character.

Sarah Aubrey, who works on original programming for HBO Max overseas, told Variety: “The series will arrive between the two films. Now, on top of that, it’s fun for the audience to know that it’s going to be a bridge between the two.”

The Idol

Music superstar The Weeknd announced in 2021 that he would create, produce and co-write a luxurious, adrenaline-fuelled drama series for HBO alongside Reza Fahim and Sam Levinson.

Entitled The Idol, the premise revolves around a self-help guru and leader of a modern cult who enters a complicated relationship with a rising pop star, played by Lily-Rose Depp. The series is scheduled for release in the first half of 2023.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!