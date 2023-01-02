The 10 Worst Series of 2022

Although 2022 has already delivered some great movies and series, not all productions released this year were as successful as they promised – or managed to convince us of the story portrayed.

With that in mind, and taking advantage of the fact that we are about to end the year, we have put together a list separating the ten worst series which were released between January and December.

Among our choices, we have the biopic ‘Inventing Anna’ which, even with good intentions, failed to break free from the formulas of the genre or balance the problems of pacing, and the most recent season of ‘(Dis)enchantment’which again committed the same slips as in previous cycles.

Check it out below and let us know which one you think should be on this list:

in the ambitious ‘Surface’, Gugu Mbatha-Raw plays Sophie, a young woman who apparently tried to commit suicide, but wakes up with sequelae and extreme memory loss. She tries to piece together a complex puzzle that leads her to discover that it all may have been premeditated. Despite the interesting premise, the series turned into an amalgamation of lifeless attacks that failed to say much more than the obvious.

9. (Dis)enchantment

The 4th season of ‘(Dis)enchantment’ gets halfway there – again and with the sad realization that, perhaps, animation has no place to go any further. The creators’ attempt to expose original elements is noticeable, but eventually we watch ten episodes of endless sameness that is not overshadowed by even the chemistry of the characters or the fun. nonsense which has already become a hallmark of the production.

Despite good intentions, ‘Inventing Anna’ suffers from ailments similar to recent incursions by Rhimes and the producer shondaland – the inexplicable and unnecessary length it takes to tell a single story. The miniseries is made up of just eight episodes, each lasting over an hour, which disrupts the rhythm and keeps us from really wanting to know the outcome, even though we already foresee it (and this is something that also happens with the long-lived ‘Grey’s Anatomy’who keeps recycling the formulas he created with expressive monotony).

Who knew that a series starring none other than Susan Sarandon could it be that bad? ‘Monarch’series of FOXtold the story of a family whose greatest legacy was mastery of the country, making a huge fortune within the genre and hiding the internal problems. Critical reception was extremely poor, in addition to becoming a ratings failure. Eventually, production was canceled after a mediocre debut season.

Disowned by Disney itself since the publicity, the Boba Fett series did not justify itself. Apart from the episodes in which he practically does not appear, in which the universe is better explored, little has developed or expanded from the classic movie universe. At the end of the series, there is a feeling that it was unable to justify its own existence and that perhaps it would have been better to invest that money in the third season of ‘The Mandalorian’ than shelling out millions of dollars on a ‘passing’ production so that the public wouldn’t forget about that core.

‘Blockbuster’ it had everything to be one of the best comedies of the Netflixfollowing in the footsteps of the underrated ‘Great News’which arrived without much fanfare to the catalog of the streaming. However, the result was much less than expected: in addition to the weak audience, the series was detonated by specialized critics for the lack of humor and the multiple formulas used in the production. sitcom. Not surprisingly, the production was canceled after one season.

Incredibly, the narrative of ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’centered on just two peoplebecomes so profuse and confusing that it becomes difficult to understand the real motivations until about halfway through the season, when the architected organism adjusts to be taken to the grand finale. In addition, the creative team loses focus several times in the chapters, channeling efforts to the shocking trauma faced by Henry and leaving aside all the other aspects we would like to see.

As the plot progresses, almost nothing in ‘The Girl Before’ it seems to happen and all the mystery and interest of the spectator are falling apart… All the mysteries and secrets, at a certain point, become more and more boring than exciting. Yes, here and there we have flashes of creativity, where the thing appears, again, to be interesting, however, right after, the ending kicks away the attention of those who are still following the show.

After years away from the screen, the iconic Mike Myers made a return to the entertainment world with the comedy miniseries ‘The Pentavirate’which arrived at Netflix a few weeks ago – and no one understood how anyone could have given the green light to such a production. Inspired by movie conspiracy theories ‘A Bride and So Much’from 1993, the production went far from causing any semblance of laughter from the audience – who watched an impassive Myers fail to do what he does best.

Only Hilary Duff saves himself in the embarrassing ”How I Met Your Father’, and, come to think of it, even she isn’t well into the plot, but considering everything else is pretty forgettable, it’s easy to stand out. At least the fans of the original version are contemplated in episode 6, with the special participation of the darling robin (Cobie Smulders) in the new series. but beyond

