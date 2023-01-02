The biggest hits (and flops) at the 2022 box office

2022 has come to an end. It was a year of big movie releases, recovering some of the success that big blockbusters were used to having.

Naturally, we’ve had surprises, disappointments, and movies that turned out exactly as we’d hoped. Shall we analyze a little the year that passed in the cinema?

Keep reading to check out the top 10 blockbusters of 2022, as well as the top 10 flops.

the successes

Top Gun: Maverick ($1.5 billion)

Exceeding all expectations, Top Gun: Maverick proved why Tom Cruise should be considered the top movie star of his generation.

With an estimated budget of US$ 150 million, the film reached almost US$ 1.5 billion. It is estimated that cruisealone, earned $100 million on account of the success, one of the highest salaries in Hollywood history.

Avatar: The Way of Water ($1.4 billion and counting)

So many years after avatarwould audiences still be interested in an adventure about blue-skinned aliens?

For a while, film enthusiasts had this doubt. But they shouldn’t: James Cameron got it again.

Avatar: Way to Water has already grossed $1.4 billion, and is expected to surpass Top Gun: Maverick soon. Specialists believe that there is the potential to exceed US$ 2 billion around the world.

Jurassic World: Dominion ($1 billion)

Like the promised end of a saga, Jurassic World: Domain disappointed. The film didn’t do well with critics, and Jurassic Park fans weren’t thrilled.

Still, the blockbuster barely surpassed the $1 billion barrier. It seems unlikely that the franchise will remain dormant for long.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($955 million)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness divided opinions between critics and the public. The movie wasn’t exactly what it seemed, but there are those who believe that it was for the better.

Either way, the production proved profitable. It was the main success of marvel studios at the box office in 2022.

Minions: The Rise of Gru ($937 million)

The Despicable Me franchise remains a giant among kids. the derivative Minions: The Rise of Gru it was one of the highest grossing films of 2022.

The first film of minions it even surpassed US$ 1 billion, but interestingly, this continuation had a slightly better reception.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After ($818 million and counting)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After It got off to a great start at the box office and, for a moment, it looked like it would hit $1 billion.

However, the collection slowed down a bit as time went on. The film, however, is still showing, and should continue to earn good money for the Marvel.

Batman ($767 million)

batman it didn’t break records, but it was solidly successful at the box office and streaming. It was by far the most successful Warner Bros. in 2022.

The studio wasted no time and entered into an exclusive deal with the director. Matt Reeves. A sequel is already in development, as well as several spinoffs for HBO Max.

Thor: Love and Thunder ($760 million)

It’s not too hard to walk around and see someone proclaiming their undying hatred for Thor: Love and Thunder. Fans weren’t very excited in general, to say the least, and the critics were met with a cold reception as well.

But hey, it’s still a movie Thor, one of the main members of the Avengers. With a more positive reception, the film could have gone further, but it was still a satisfactory performance in the end.

Sonic 2 ($402 million)

Even with the misfortune of having been released right when the pandemic was starting, Sonic: The Movie still got good box office numbers.

This ensured a sequel, sonic 2, which fared even better. Paramount, no fool, is already working on Sonic 3.

Uncharted: Off the Map ($400 million)

Uncharted: Off the Map had a surprising performance, being a game adaptation. A lot of people expected a big failure.

Sony Pictures is already interested in transforming uncharted into a movie franchise, given the success.

the failures

Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore ($404 million)

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets grossed slightly more than Sonic 2 and Uncharted: Off the Map, so you might think: why isn’t it considered a success as well?

It’s simple: the film is part of one of the most powerful franchises in cinema, and it had a much higher budget.

The performance was so disappointing that it may have been the end of Fantastic Beasts. Warner Bros. is reportedly no longer interested in producing these films.

Black Adam ($390 million)

black adam Was it a success or a failure? It is complicated. If you ask Dwayne Johnson, the movie was so successful that Warner Bros. are now swimming in rivers of money.

But not quite. The actor was accused of releasing to the press a document with absurd projections and questionable numbers to try to prove that his film was profitable.

Anyway, black adam it barely managed to double the value it cost to produce. Anyone with the slightest understanding of box office knows that this is not a good thing.

Lightyear ($218 million)

Lightyear it was one of the most shocking flops of the year. Being part of such a successful franchise, no one expected such a poor performance.

To make matters worse, the film is still one of the most expensive animated films of all time. THE pixar was so confident that its executives must be in disbelief by now.

Morbius ($162 million)

Morbius it is a film that was so criticized, but so criticized, that it ended up becoming a meme, with several “fans” joking to exalt the quality of the production.

According to funny netizens, the film was able to make more than 1 Morbillion around the world.

Unfortunately, this coin must not be overvalued, since in dollars, this value is only US$ 162 million. Pure and true art is not always profitable.

Death on the Nile ($130 million)

Death on the Nile gathered a cast of big stars, but as we’ll see other times below, that means very little nowadays.

A context needs to be mentioned: given the involvement of Armie Hammermired in controversy, the studio invested virtually no money in marketing, which may have contributed to the disappointment at the box office.

Strange World ($63 million)

There’s another Disney animation that disappointed in 2022. Strange world failed at a level that could cost the studio more than $100 million.

The film, moreover, still had the worst reception of an animation of the disney on CinemaScore. Strange World deserved this whole fiasco?

Moonfall – Lunar Threat ($59 million)

Moonfall – Lunar Threat it was supposed to be Roland Emmerich’s return to large-scale cinema. Forgotten by Hollywood, the director insisted on seeking financing for his film to be produced.

The result: one of the year’s most criticized and failed films. Can the director’s career survive this?

Ambulance: The Purge ($52 million)

Has Michael Bay lost his shine at the box office? Ambulance: A Day of Crime it even excited some fans of the director for being a return to a more “practical” world of action, but ended up disappointing.

bay will likely have a few more film releases under its belt, but it remains to be seen if it will ever be able to regain its former box-office appeal.

Amsterdam ($29 million)

With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and a great cast, amsterdam it’s the kind of movie that, on paper, was made to snag some Oscar nominations.

But between acclaim and box office success, the film achieved neither. What’s wrong with these movies with stellar casts?

Babylon ($10 million and counting)

Another movie with Margot Robbie, yet another failure. It would be absurd to try to place any kind of blame on the talented actress, but she definitely had some bad luck in 2022.

With a budget of more than US$ 110 million, Babylon it’s only raised $10 million to date, and it’s unlikely to go much further.

A shockingly poor performance. THE Paramount Pictures already projects a loss of at least US$ 100 million.