The biggest shacks of 2022 in Hollywood

A busy year in Hollywood worth remembering in hindsight. 2022 was the stage for several scandals in the movie world. They had unprecedented fights on their stages, like the slap of Will Smith during the Oscars, a mega trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the decline of a promising star and the rescue of unusual nitpicks.

Now recall some of the biggest and most impactful controversies that took place within Hollywood in 2022:

Brad Pitt, Angelina and her little toy: the winery

Already considered a Hollywood model couple, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie separated more than six years ago, but apparently they still don’t understand each other and live a bitter separation.

In February, the couple was fighting again in court, but this time the reason was the Château Miraval winery. According to Brad, Angelina would have sold her part of the business to a Russian businessman, without her consent.

Acquired in partnership by the couple, the French winery cost around €25 million. Of this amount, Pitt contributed 60% of the amount, while Jolie contributed the remaining 40%.

According to documents released at the time, Brad would have authorized the actress to carry out a negotiation involving her part. However, according to the actor, he would not have allowed the sale without prior consultation, as he would only authorize a transaction depending on the buyer.

Will Smith and the slap in the face by Chris Rock

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Somewhat unusual, Will Smith attacked one of the Oscar presenters a few minutes before announced as the Oscar winner for Best Actor. During the ceremony, the star took to the award stage and slapped comedian Chris in the face rock.

Will Smith’s slap happened after Chris rock make a joke about the look of jada pinkettthe wife of Smithwho had shaved his hair before the awards.



This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Chris Rock compared the actress with the protagonist of To the Edge of Honor, played by Demi Moore, who also had a shaved head. Jada, however, shaves her head because of alopecia, a disease that causes hair loss.

Although he did not lose his Best Actor statuette, several weeks after the incident, the Academy of Arts, which organizes the Academy Awards, announced that Smith was banned from upcoming award ceremonies.

Whoopi Goldberg and an Unfortunate Commentary on the Holocaust

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

at the end of january the star of Change of habit became the headline of several newspapers after making a comment on his program, stating that the Nazi genocide “it wasn’t about race“.

Whoopi Goldberg hosted the The View, a program that comments on various news about relevant events in the United States. That day, one of the subjects involved a school in Tennessee, which had banned access to comics. bad.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

HQ comics address some topics about Nazi concentration camps, referring to Jews as rats and Nazis as cats. Then, when commenting on the news, Goldberg stated that the genocide commanded by Hitler “it wasn’t about race“, but rather a dispute between “two groups of whites”.

On Twitter, the actress’s comments generated a great deal of controversy and outrage, especially among the Jewish community. Eventually, Whoopi recanted, but the actress ended up being suspended from the show for a few days.

The mega trial: Amber Heard X Johnny Depp

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Undoubtedly one of the most watched trials in Hollywood, the case Heard X Depp arrived in court nearly four years after Amber Heard accuses her ex-husband of domestic violence and sexual abuse.

In 2021, Depp entered American justice, after losing proceedings involving Heard’s accusations in foreign countries, asking for $ 50 million in compensation, accusing his ex-wife of defamation.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The trial was marked by strong moments, when Amber described the situations of abuse she went through while she was with Depp. The actress was moved to reveal the actor’s first aggression and shocked to reveal that she was raped with a glass bottle.

After weeks of testimony and deliberation, the jury found that Amber Heard had no way of proving the charges against Depp and was indeed guilty. As a result, the actress was ordered to pay a total of $10.35 million dollars in reparations to the actor.

Accused of sexual abuse, Kevin Spacey goes to trial

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Prosecuted by Anthony Rapp, Kevin Spacey faced a trial, accused of sexual abuse, in October and was found not guilty. star of star trekAnthony Rapp was the first of several actors who accused Spacey of inappropriate behavior and conduct, and even sexual abuse.

However, Rapp, who is now 50, claimed Spacey molested him when he was just 14. According to the star, at the time, the veteran put him on his bed and held him in a “sexually aggressive” way.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

The case broke out in 2017, when Spacey was starring House of Cards, Netflix’s first original series. Shortly after Rapp’s complaint, about 20 men came forward, accusing the actor of similar attitudes.

However, the Spacey X Rapp case has come to an end, with a New York jury deemed innocent Kevin. The star faced a lawsuit that asked for more than R$200 million in repairs.

Ezra Miller’s “Flash” Speed ​​Decline

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

In early July, the DC star became one of the most talked about subjects on social media, the reason, however, couldn’t be worse. Ezra Miller was accused of arresting a family on their farm, with several ammunition and large amounts of marijuana scattered around the residence.

But the controversy surrounding Miller was far from over. In the following weeks, the actor would be accused of stalking, assaulting a fan, theft and was even considered a fugitive by the American police.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Before the storm of controversy involving Miller ended, sources close to the star even claimed that the actor was walking the streets armed, fearing being pursued by the FBI and the terrorist organization Ku Klux Klan.

Starring The Flash, Ezra Miller would only disappear from newspapers and tabloids after rumors about an alleged resignation began to circulate on social networks. A few months ago, Miller claimed that he began “a mental treatment” and apologized, after acknowledging that he caused “damage” and harm to several people.

Harry Styles spat at Chris Pine?

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

For pop lovers, the new Harry Styles films were one of the great novelties of 2022. However, the productions did not reach theaters without buzz, being Do not worry, dear the most controversial among them.

During the Venice Film Festival, an award at which the film was shown for the first time, the production became trending after a video with Styles and Chris Pine went viral on social networks.

In the footage, Styles can be seen moving around in the Festival audience and approaching Chris Pine. But, when Harry bends down to sit down, he appears to spit something at his co-star.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Pine didn’t seem to hide it, he looked down at his lap and made an astonished face with a wan smile. It didn’t take long for the bust to spread and rumors claiming that Harry had spit on the actor went viral.

The rumors, however, would only be denied days after the controversy, when the two actors stated that they found it absurd that the hypothesis had been suggested. Including, in one of his shows, Harry would have even mocked saying that he would only have gone to the festival to spit on Pine.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.