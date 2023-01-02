The day Pele broke Sylvester Stallone’s finger

Pelé and Sylvester Stallone acting together and the movie star was no match for the great football star

In 1981, Skinthe king of soccer, participated in the American film Escape to Victory. The film simply had Sylvester Stallone in the cast and, even though he is a star who is widely known for doing action scenes, withstanding any and all pressure and blows, he did not seem to be a match for Pelé.

Stallone played the role of the goalkeeper of one of the prison teams in the film, and it was trying to save a penalty from Pelé that he ended up breaking his finger. Help. “What a kick in the ass I got! I still have a broken finger from trying to save a Pele penalty”, commented the actor.

Sylvester Stallone related how difficult it would be, in fact, to catch a penalty from the King of Football.

“He came to take a penalty and told me exactly where he was going to put it so I stayed there but the ball still went past me before I could move.“, said. In addition to breaking Stallone’s finger, the penalty kicked by Pelé pierced the net and hit a hotel window where the scenes were filmed.

The plot revolves around a football match between German players and prisoners of war, orchestrated to promote the Third Reich, which soon turns into an opportunity to escape for the entire Allied team.

Pele dies

The world of sport is experiencing one of the saddest days in its history. Died, aged 82, the former player Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, this Thursday (29/12).

The king of football had been hospitalized since November 29 at Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo, after presenting a picture of anasarca (generalized swelling) and decompensated heart failure. And before retiring his boots, Pelé was already a movie star

