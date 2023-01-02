The Handmaid’s Tale shows a diatopical and oppressive world

The series The Handmaid’s Tale, about to premiere its 5th season, takes the viewer into a frightening reality.

Newcomer to the Star + streaming service, The Handmaid’s Tale series — also known as The Handmaid’s Tale — has already earned 270 Emmy nominations and has won 15 awards.

With so much success, it is impossible not to wonder what this work is about. Keep reading and learn more about The Handmaid’s Tale series.

Understand the plot of The Handmaid’s Tale

Success, based on the book of the same name by Canadian author Margaret Atwood, deals with a terrifying future, especially for women.

The story takes place in the Republic of Gilead, once known as the United States of America.

After a revolution, where religious radicals took power, the country was segregated into castes, which, based on distorted interpretations of the Bible, excluded women from most of the roles they held before.

In this new reality, women are subdivided into groups: the Wives, who must manage the home, the Marthas, women who perform the function of servants, the Aunts who are responsible for educating the girls to be submissive and servile, and the Handmaids, women fertile animals that are relegated to the role of mere breeders.

Within this abusive and frightening context, June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), one of the Handmaids, leads a resistance group while striving to find her daughter and maintain her sanity.

The Handmaid’s Tale – The Book

The idea for the series came from Margaret Atwood’s book, released in 1985. According to speculation, the original plot would have been inspired by an Islamic Revolution that happened many years ago, when Iran became a radical Islamic republic, and hindered women’s rights .

Through hyperbole, the book — and currently, the series — flirt with reality, and leave that point of doubt, “what if this really happened?”, which, as absurd as it may seem, is not so absurd, since it already happened elsewhere.