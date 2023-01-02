The year 2022 has brought a variety of blockbusters to theaters, and 2023 will be no different. With each new year that enters, a range of anticipated films comes into focus. New Year, new movies, and the Digital Look separated a list of some of the most anticipated releases of 2023.

With the end of the year 2022 approaching, we can look back and see that we have had the arrival of new Marvel films, such as Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Afterfrom DC, as black adam and batmanunexpected big hits like Top Gun: Maverickgigantic productions, but none greater than Avatar: The Way of Waterand other films that shook the cinemas as the closing of the trilogy Jurassic World, minions 2 and Sonic: The Movie.

But the point here is to look forward. And the objective is not to see what the best movies of 2023, but those that are expected to shake up the movie market, bringing millions to movie theaters around the world.

Among new releases from major franchises, long-awaited returns, sequels and intriguing solo films, check out some of the most anticipated releases of 2023 below, in a list, in order of release, of 15 films (and some bonuses) selected by Digital Look.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

The first big blockbuster of 2023 after Avatar 2 it must be Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third film by the tiny Marvel hero, who this time will venture into the Quantum World alongside Wasp and other iconic characters. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer return for this film series, which will feature an appearance by Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. The film opens on February 16, 2023.

Creed III

Michael B. Jordan returns for another sequel to the spin-off series of Rocky. Creed III is directed by Jordan himself, who stars in the film alongside Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad and Jonathan Majors. After postponements, the film hits theaters on March 3, 2023.

John Wick 4: Baba Yaga

The fourth film in the franchise starring Keanu Reeves, John Wick 4: Baba Yaga, the film features yet another adventure of the hitman who gained a legendary reputation for his skill set, who is now hunted by the High Summit. The film is scheduled for release on March 23, 2023.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels

The adaptation of the legendary role-playing game will be in style, with a cast that includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis and Hugh Grant. The new attempt to successfully bring a game to the big screen will be made on April 13, 2023, when the film opens in theaters.

Super Mario Bros. The film

When it comes to long-awaited movies, you have to stand out Super Mario Bros. The film, which will bring the characters from the famous game to the big screen in a new adaptation. The animation with Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, the King of the Koopas and the Mushroom Kingdom hits theaters on March 30, 2023.

Fast and Furious 10

Set to hit theaters on May 19, 2023, Fast and Furious 10 it will be the penultimate chapter of the saga full of noisy engines and explosive scenes. In addition to Vin Diesel, who returns as Dominic “Dom” Toretto, the film’s cast will include Michelle Rodriguez, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, John Cena, Brie Larson, Cardi B, Charlize Theron and Jason Momoa.

Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse

the sequence of Spider-Man in the Spider-Verseanimation by Sony that was very successful in theaters in 2018, Spider-Man Through the Spider-Verse promises to introduce dozens of new characters alongside Miles Morales’ Spidey. The film recently got a trailer, and it hits theaters on June 2, 2023.

Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts

The seventh film in the franchise Transformers will hit theaters in 2023, with new adventures of the aliens that transform into cars. The film will serve as a sequel to bumblebeewhich served as a reboot of the franchise. Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts hits theaters June 8, 2023, starring Anthony Ramos, Dominique Fishback, Tobe Nwigwee and Luna Lauren Vélez.

The Flash

DC is represented on the list by The Flash, one of the most anticipated films of recent years to be within the DC Extended Universe. Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen solo movie will explore the Flashpoint comic book arc, and the plot itself is still largely unknown, with a trailer slated for a Super Bowl release. The Flash had its early release, and hits theaters on June 16, 2023.

Indiana Jones and the Call of Fate

After 15 years since the release of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Harrison Ford returns as the iconic archaeologist adventurer for whom the franchise is named. The film is directed by James Mangold, and Steven Spielberg is involved in the project. Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the new Indiana Jones features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Toby Jones and Antonio Banderas in the cast.

Barbie

Barbie got a trailer a few weeks ago, featuring a surprising reference to 2001: A Space Odyssey. Greta Gerwig’s film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling is a big unknown. It is still not fully known how the most famous doll in the world will be portrayed in live-action in the cinema, and especially how the plot of the film, which opens on July 20, 2023, will be.

Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy reunited in a biographical work on J. Robert Oppenheimer, a physicist credited as one of the creators of the atomic bomb. Both the director and the actor peaky blinders carry a large fan base, which should already help the film to be a success. Oppenheimer is scheduled for release on July 20, 2023.

The Hunger Games: The Song of Birds and Serpents

The spin-off of the franchise Hunger Games will bring to theaters the origin story of President Snow, the main antagonist of the main series of books and films. Still known as Coriolanus Snow, the film will take us into Panem’s past, adapting the book of the same name by author Suzanne Collins. The film will star Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler, and hits theaters on November 17, 2023.

Dune: Part Two

Denis Villeneuve will take us back to Arrakis in the continuation of the sci-fi saga Dune, which adapts the acclaimed and iconic work of Frank Herbert. Just like the movie above, Dune: Part Two is expected to arrive in theaters on November 17, 2023. The continuation of Dune 2021 will feature Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Stellan Skarsgård, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Florence Pugh, among other big names.

Legally Blonde 3

The truth is Legally Blonde 3 still has no date to arrive, and may well not even debut on the big screen in 2023. The long-awaited comedy that would be a sequel to the 2001 and 2003 films, starring Reese Witherspoon, was initially announced for 2018, but has not yet left the paper until today . Now, the hope is that the film will arrive sometime in 2023.

Other expected releases of 2023

In addition to the films listed above, several other films are highly anticipated in 2023. Check below, in no specific order, a list that contains other titles that should rock theaters next year:

The Little Mermaid

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Mission: Impossible – Reckoning Part 1

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Shazam! Gods Fury

The Marvels

The Exorcist

Wonka

Untitled sequel to Ghostbusters – Beyond

65

Panic VI

Demon Death: The Ascension

roosevelt

Blue Beetle

The Nun 2

Untitled spin-off of A Quiet Place

Kraven the Hunter

The Color Purple

The Nightingale

