The Most Dangerous Stunts in All the Mission Impossible Movies » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One will hit theaters next year, and director Christopher McQuarrie has promised a groundbreaking new feat. The franchise competes with itself, as each film is full of more death-defying stunts than the last, and no one could be more on board than Tom Cruise.

The actor has become known for his jaw-dropping stunt work, and the Mission: Impossible series is his vessel for seemingly fulfilling some sort of death wish. While stunt coordinators are on set at all times to make sure stunts are as safe as possible, that doesn’t mean they still aren’t dangerous.

Mission: Impossible (1996) – Exploding Aquarius

Although the great appeal of Mission Impossible franchise today is the ambitious stunt work, which wasn’t one of the series’ hallmarks when the original was released in 1996. However, there are still some jaw-dropping sequences in what is a relatively small-scale spy crime drama.

While many are quick to point out the Langley heist, where Ethan (Cruise) falls into a control room and is pulled back when he’s just inches from hitting the ground, there’s a less memorable maneuver that’s far more dangerous. Midway through the movie, a giant fish tank explodes, and the amount of water involved in the stunt is enough to terrify even James Cameron. Cruise even mentioned that the stunt wasn’t well planned (via movie mix), and he was surprisingly hesitant when it came to filming.

Mission: Impossible 2 (2000) – Knife Fight

Mission: Impossible 2 is the most criticized Mine series, and one of the many reasons is because of the lack of high-octane action sequences outside of the rock climbing and the token motorcycle chase. However, there is a moment that only lasts a few shots when the tip of a knife comes dangerously close to Cruise’s eye. And for many, choosing between that and climbing without a harness would be like flipping a coin.

However, while the extreme close-up of the knife just millimeters from Cruise’s open eye is enough to make anyone squirm, Daniel Day-Lewis bested Cruise at his own stunt game in 2002. gangs of new york. As Day-Lewis often takes method acting to an extreme, he covered one eye with prosthetic glass to capture the look of a glass eye and even learned how to hit it with the edge of a knife, which can be seen in the 2002 film .

Mission: Impossible III (2006) – Missile Strike

David Fincher almost directed Mission: Impossible III, and as the filmmaker is a visionary thriller auteur, there’s no doubt he would have turned the film into a gritty, R-rated crime thriller. However, with JJ Abrams in the director’s chair, the movie isn’t all that different from what people expected from Fincher. Mission: Impossible III it’s the most grounded and grittiest film in the franchise, even more so than the original film, which means there aren’t a lot of death-defying stunts on release.

But the 2006 film features a wire jab that looks like it could have seriously injured Cruise if not executed perfectly. A missile hits a bridge Ethan is standing on, which sends him flying across the bridge and hitting a car. While Cruise may have been attached to some wires that were digitally removed, it still looks like he was in pain.

Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol (2011) – The Climb of the Burj Khalifa

Mission: Impossible 4 – Ghost Protocol it marked the first time the franchise had attempted to top all previous stunts, and it was the first clear sign that Cruise was apparently in competition with himself and that he may or may not have a death wish. Along with the typical spitting, motorcycle chases and fight scenes, director Brad Bird had Cruise racing through sandstorms and, above all, scaling the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper on Earth.

However, it wasn’t just Cruise who committed to the stunt, as none of the actors had stunt doubles during the Burj Khalifa stunt. Jeremy Renner, Paula Patton and Simon Pegg followed Cruise’s lead as they exited the world’s tallest building.

Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation (2015) – Taking a Dip

Mission Impossible is ironically titled, as are its sequels, as no mission is impossible as long as Ethan Hunt/Tom Cruise is committed to some death-defying stunts. And these stunts are presented to the audience one scene after another in Rebel Nation. Any movie with a water-based stunt will always trump any other stunt when it comes to the level of danger, even in a movie where Cruise hangs off the edge of a plane during flight.

As with any element, water is so unpredictable and stunt coordinators have to prepare for anything. In the 2015 film, Hunt dives into what is essentially a high-tech security system, as he must replace a computer chip in an underwater safe. According Business InsiderCruise spent months training for it, spent two weeks filming it, and managed to hold his breath for six minutes, and that’s after jumping off a 120-foot ledge.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018) – Clearing the London Gap

Mission: Impossible – Fallout it’s essentially 2.5 hours that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and seriously worried about Cruise. The movie has more thrilling stunts than any other Mission Impossible combo footage, including a HALO jump, a helicopter chase, speeding through traffic in Paris and hanging off a cliff in Norway. However, even though these stunts had Cruise hundreds of feet above the ground, it’s a simple jump that was the most dangerous. Fall feat.

In the film’s final act, Cruise has to jump between two buildings in London, and the gap is relatively short (for Cruise, of course), but it seriously injures the actor. Cruise crashed into the side of one of the buildings, which caused production on the sixth film to halt for months until he recovered (via Sky).