The NEW Whatsapp feature that impressed a lot of people

Another request from users of the Whatsapp will be answered by Meta, the company that owns the messenger. A tool is being tested that will allow text messages to be sent with a single view, just as it already happens with photos and videos.

In this way, the recipient of the message will only have the chance to view the text only once, without the possibility of repeating it. According to the portal WABetaInfowith single view, the message will disappear once the recipient has read it for the first time.

What is the use of the new WhatsApp function?

The intention of the new feature is to bring more security to the user when sharing important data. Thus, when sharing information, such as the number of a document, passwords and secrets, for example, the text can only be seen once.

The expectation is to enable the feature with conditions similar to video and photo messages. Therefore, the person receiving the single view file will not be able to take a screenshot or forward the image.

For sending the message, in the case of photo and video files, the single view feature is enabled by selecting the number 1 icon on the right side next to the sending option in the application.

As for text messages, the platform is testing a button icon with a padlock indicating the function. It is worth mentioning that the novelty is available in the beta version for Android 2.22.25.20 and, for now, there is no forecast to reach all users.

How to hide WhatsApp messages?

Users of Whatsapp can hide messages received in the messenger in a few steps in the application. However, the feature is only available to those using an Android operating system device.

Through the tool, the user can hide messages or even notifications of conversations in groups or privately. Just make a few tweaks to the app. See how below:

On your Android phone, open the WhatsApp app; Then look for the chat you want to hide; When you find it, press it; Now select the box icon with an arrow at the top of the screen; In this way, the chat will be archived. To access this conversation, simply access the “Archived” section at the top of Chats; Finally, access the chat you want and that’s it.

It is worth remembering that it is possible to unarchive the chat following the same steps, however, clicking on the box with the arrow for the inverse operation. Also, the messages will keep coming, but they won’t show up in the notifications, so you’ll have more privacy.