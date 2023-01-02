The Nightmare World of Jack and Coraline Director Addresses Possible Sequels

Fans of The Nightmare World of Jack and Coraline and the Secret World have always wanted to see sequels to the films, which were addressed by its director in an interview.

talking to the Screen RantHenry Selick said he would do sequels to Jack’s wierd world and Coraline and the Secret Worldas long as there were good stories to be told.

The director also states that he would not make just any film, as he believes that most of the sequels “they are just remakes of the first movies with some slight changes”and he wouldn’t want to work on something like that.

“People have always wanted a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas. If there’s a good story, it might be worth doing. But all too often, sequels are just remakes of the first film with a few slight changes.” – Said Selick.

Coraline and the Secret World received an Academy Award nomination for Best Animated Feature.

The cast brought Dakota Fanning (Flames of vengeance), Teri Hatcher (Tango and Cash), Ian McShane (John Wick) Keith David (Two Nice Guys) and others.

In the plot, we are introduced to Coraline, who feels bored in her new home, especially due to the behavior of her parents, who are always very busy. Suddenly, she finds a secret door that leads her to a different – and better – version of her life. This seemingly perfect world will end up becoming too dangerous, and Coraline will need to have courage and cunning to escape and save her family in the real world.

Already Jack’s wierd world is a 1993 stop-motion animated musical, which is inspired by a poem written by Tim Burtonmade $75 million at the box office in its original release.

Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, gets tired of having Halloween every year and leaves the city limits. By chance, he ends up going through the portal of Christmas, where he sees the joy of the Christmas spirit. Upon returning to Halloween Town, not having understood what he saw, he begins to convince citizens to kidnap Santa Claus and make their own Christmas. Despite his loyal girlfriend Sally being against it, Santa Claus is captured and the facts will show that Sally was right all along.