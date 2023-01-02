THE OTHER FACE OF EVIL – Cinevisão

In the aftermath of a tragic accident that robs the life of one of their twins, Rachel (Teresa Palmer) and her husband Anthony (Steven Cree) move halfway across the world with their surviving son, hoping to build a new life. .

What starts out as a stint of recovery in the quiet Scandinavian countryside quickly takes a sinister turn as Rachel begins to unravel the painful truth about her son and confronts the evil forces that seek to take him over.