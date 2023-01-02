The Perfect Beat ending explained

Music, drama and romance make A Batida Perfeita a good film for those looking for a lighter plot. Launched in 2020, the production starring Dakota Johnson is available in the Netflix catalogue. The protagonist of 50 Shades of Gray gives life to Maggie Sherwood, assistant to singer Grace Davis, a very famous singer.

In order to become a recognized music producer, she embarks on a journey in search of a new direction in her boss’s career. However, amid the adventure, other paths will emerge and she will have to decide which one to follow. Check out the explained ending of The Perfect Beat.

Maggie’s Journey

After three years at the side of Grace Davis, Maggie decides that she needs to take other flights, because she sees that this is the only way she will have the chance to become a producer. The opportunity comes when he meets David, an amateur musician. So she presents herself as a seasoned professional and convinces him to let her produce his album. So, to kick things off, she decides to put him on to open Grace’s show, thus canceling what was already organized.

However, he decides to tell the truth to David, who refuses to open the event. As a result, she ends up losing her job and her boyfriend. After a while, unexpectedly, Grace goes to Maggie’s father’s house to say he forgave her. At the same time, David appears and when he sees the singer, he calls her mother.

What is the story of Grace and David?

Even when relating to Maggie, David even mentioned that his mother left him with his father when he was little. Meanwhile, Grace said during a TV performance that she had not had any children. For Maggie, the famous reveals that she managed to hide this secret, because she is surrounded by great lawyers.

Also, David didn’t want it known that Grace was his mother, as he didn’t want to have his name linked to hers. Maggie is shocked by the news, and tells the singer that she was hurt by him telling her that she had reconnected with her mother, though she didn’t mention who she was.

Later, David performs at a music festival, then brings Grace onstage, introducing her as his mother. The crowd goes wild. The last scene shows Maggie and Grace in the studio working on something new and the two share a smile.

