The Resident Evil Movies You Must See Before the Netflix Series

Resident Evil has a long history in theaters, in addition to films released directly on digital platforms, or on home-video. With the upcoming Netflix series on the verge of debuting, some might want to marathon the franchise.

There are three timelines to follow in Resident Evil currently (four, if you count the Netflix live-action series).

Continues after advertising

The first is established by Capcom games, which include animated films and series. The second originated with the film starring Milla Jovovich.

The third was created with Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, the first item on this list, which can be seen below.

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

The latest film in the franchise is a reboot, which retells the story of the first two games. The plot follows Claire Redfield (Kaya Scodelario) as she discovers the dark secrets of the Umbrella corporation.

The film, however, was detonated by specialized critics, with a 30% approval on Rotten Tomatoes.

It can currently be watched on HBO Max.

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Unlike live-action films, Resident Evil animations are part of the games’ continuity.

Set after Resident Evil 4 but before Netflix’s Resident Evil: Into the Dark, this one is set in a world where the T-Virus exists but has yet to become a global threat.

A terrorist organization threatens to release the T-virus in the US if the government doesn’t reveal who created it by midnight. It’s up to Claire Redfield (Alyson Court) to unravel these threats before America is wiped out.

The film can be rented, or purchased, through digital platforms.

Resident Evil: Condemnation (2012)

Set after Resident Evil 5, Condemnation is the highest-rated movie on this list.

It currently holds a 100 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Focusing on CIA agent Leon S. Kennedy (Matthew Mercer), the story revolves around Leon heading to the East Slavic Republic to verify rumors that biological weapons are being used.

This one mixes unstable global politics with war on the rise and a zombie hive. The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil: Revenge (2017)

The last movie in the gaming timeline takes place after Resident Evil 6 and right before Resident Evil 7.

Chris Redfield is back, and this time he’s tracking down Glenn Arias, a former CIA agent now working on the black market and wanted by Interpol and the FBI.

In addition to host zombies and parasites, this installment introduces an entirely new threat: the A-virus.

The film can be purchased or rented through digital platforms.

Resident Evil (2002)

This is already completely separate from the games. The film features Alice (Milla Jovovich), a former security agent for the Umbrella corporation, whose memory has been erased.

Alice and a team fight monsters and zombies in the Hive, an underground facility beneath a mansion, which has released the T-Virus, turning people into terrifying creatures.

The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 2: Apocalypse (2004)

A direct continuation of Resident Evil (2002), this film continues Alice’s story. This time, the virus has spread throughout Raccoon City and it’s up to her and Jill to escape the quarantined city before it is blown up.

The problem is that they are pursued by Nemesis, a terrible genetically modified creature.

The film can be rented, or purchased, through digital platforms.

Resident Evil 3: Extinction (2007)

This is where this particular timeline started to get confusing.

Apocalypse ended with Alice gaining superhuman powers, and Extinction puts those powers to the test.

By this time, the entire world had been infected with the T-Virus. As Alice wanders the country trying to survive, she also learns how to master her new telekinetic powers. By all indications, this installment is less of a standalone film and more of a setup for what’s to come.

The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 4: Restart (2010)

We saw Alice gain superpowers and master them. And here she loses these skills.

After meeting up with a group of her allies, Alice learns that the Umbrella corporation is experimenting on survivors.

It is up to her, therefore, to stop the evil corporation once again.

The film is available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 5: Retribution (2012)

The fifth film is a rescue mission. When Alice wakes up back in the Hive, she has to use every trick she knows to escape the Umbrella corporation.

This film not only features the return of Rain Ocampo (Michelle Rodriguez), but also saw the introduction of several characters from the games.

Available on HBO Max.

Resident Evil 6: The Final Chapter (2016)

This is the last film in the series to star Milla Jovovich, as the title makes clear.

With humanity’s fate looming grim, Alice and her friends must head back to where this nightmare began: the Hive in Raccoon City.

The feature film not only explains who created the T-Virus and why, but also reveals Alice’s true identity.

Available on Netflix.

The Resident Evil live-action series hits Netflix on July 14.