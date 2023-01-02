The saddest image in the history of world football – Prisma



São Paulo Brazil



“I was already distressed.



“Pelé’s magnitude came as a blow.



“The rediscovery of its importance, relevance.



“I did not believe.



“Until I saw the scene and read a message that summed up everything I thought and couldn’t get across.



“The worst image in the history of world football is seeing Pelé in a coffin.



“In the heart of Vila Belmiro.



“Receiving the affection of his son Edinho, who defended so much, even when he had no defense.



“There is no way to separate Edson, with his mistakes, from the fabulous, iconic player, capable of taking Brazil from the periphery of the world, in the 50s.



“Life ended for both of them.



“Because, when Edson had to remember a move, give an autograph, get a hug, attend to millions of selfies, the proud smile of the 50, 60, 70, 82 year old man was his, the spark lit up again.



“Pelé’s humanity began to assert itself in 2009, with a strange difficulty walking. Pain took over his right leg, his favorite when it came to scoring, dribbling, shooting, showing himself to be the best of all.



“The origin was in his hip. He couldn’t withstand so many shots at opposing goals, so many brakes, so many zigzag runs.



“So many unfair kicks, when the protective yellow and red cards didn’t even exist.



“Pelé forced Edson to endure excruciating pain. Maintaining his reputation as the ‘Athlete of the 20th Century’. Trying to pretend that he wasn’t living in the 21st century at the age of 71.

“It was until he couldn’t stand it anymore, having been operated on in 2012.

“He believed that he would be ‘cured’. But the doctors warned that the chances of complete improvement were slim to none. He saw himself in front of the mirror with crutches.

“He bet that a second surgery in the United States would come in handy. He returned in a wheelchair. Leaving her was a sacrifice that bordered on the impossible.

“He preferred not to go to the openings of the Olympics in Brazil, in 2016, and the World Cup in Russia. Pelé did not want Edson’s humanity to arouse pity, sadness, embarrassment. He always saw himself as a superman without a cape.

“The bad news turned to be terrible. I was in St. Petersburg, accompanying Tite’s already frustrating selection, and there were comments that Pelé would not walk anymore. Russian journalists found out from people linked to the organization of the World Cup.

“They could only be completely wrong. Pelé’s staff must have fallen out with Putin. I bet, deluded.

“But the facts were imposing themselves on hope.

“I had interviewed Pelé on three occasions. We talked about Brazilian football twice, superficially. But already serving to show his enormous charisma.

“It was in the third, as minister of Fernando Henrique, in the grandeur of Brasília, that he showed his strength. Outraged by the attitude, which he considered slave, of the Brazilian players.

“I realized that Fernando Henrique put Pelé in the Ministry of Sports because no one would be able to face the leaders of Brazilian football to end the Pass Law. Only him.

“And that’s what he did.





“As much as he loved Santos, he himself could have gone to play for Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Inter Milan. In Milan. But his heart and even legal connection to Santos, plus the federal government’s request, considered a symbol, they kept it in the country.

“I knew he was retired, out of the picture. But I didn’t believe it, like many journalists who were in Qatar, when the terrible diagnosis of colon cancer was revealed in detail. With metastasis, that is, the disease spreading through his vital organs. And the treatment is not working.

“With him choosing not to be admitted to Albert Einstein’s ICU.





“Pelé wanted to correct Edson’s mistakes in life. He met with his children and grandchildren, including Sandra’s son, the daughter he did not assume. Even with her terminally ill. Sandra would have argued with her beloved mother Celeste. And he even made ‘a fuss’ in the press, in the words of the King. Hence the distance he kept until the end.

“But, with the terrible diagnosis, Pelé straightened out with Gabriel and Otávio, who did not succeed in football. He divided the inheritance. And he still chose where he is today, on this unforgettable January 2, 2022, resting in a coffin in the center of Vila Belmiro.

“In the same place where he knelt down, in 1974, and thanked the heavens for the career he had at Santos.





“I watched with admiration as he became a worldwide icon, thanks to the Cosmos. Going far beyond the three World Cups. I only found out much later that Warner Bros. owned the New York club.

“In Qatar I saw the countless tributes to Pelé. His figure was present in the incredible buildings of Doha. In the banner of the Brazilian crowd. Journalists, mainly Argentinians, asked me every day about Pelé’s state of health.

“I wanted to believe it was an exaggeration.

“Even when my December 29th day was painful with the news of Pelé’s death, deep down I kept hoping that it was a big mistake.

“Until, today, the body is in Vila Belmiro.

“The pain of those who love football and see this scene is very moving.





“Neither the terrible disease nor the chemotherapy nor all the possible and impossible remedies managed to hide its features.

“Pelé’s face remains Pelé’s, unlike many people who lose their lives.

“Only the furtive tears remain, that no one can see, while I try to pass on my sadness, pain in the face of the finitude of those who have no end.

“Pele died.

“Charles Chaplin died.

“Elvis Presley died.

“Muhammad Ali died.

“Marilyn Monroe died.

“Maradona died.

“That’s what they say.

“Even with your body on the lawn of Vila Belmiro…

“I don’t believe…”



Pelé wake in Santos: crowd says goodbye to the King of Football



