The series will have returning stars from the films

It’s official! The fourth season of High School Musical: The Series it will serve as a kind of fourth chapter in the film trilogy starring Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens. This Friday (23), it was confirmed the return of some cast members well known to fans.

New year’s cast includes Corbin Bleu (Chad), Monique Coleman (Taylor), Lucas Grabeel (Ryan), Bart Johnson (Coach Bolton), Alyson Reed (Miss Darbus) and Kaycee Stroh (Martha). The sextet acted in every High School Musical movie released in the 2000s.

In the cases of Bleu, Grabeel and Kaycee, participation in the series is not new. The trio has appeared in episodes of previous years in special appearances very celebrated by fans of the franchise.

In addition to the seniors, season four will also feature the introductions of Kylie Cantrall (House of Raven), Matthew Sato (Doogie Kamealoha: Doctor Precocious), Caitlin Reilly (Hacks) and Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom). Check out the description of the new characters:

Dani (Kylie Cantrall) : blogger phenomenon of social networks;

: blogger phenomenon of social networks; Mack (Matthew Sato) : sitcom actor cast members of fictional film;

: sitcom actor cast members of fictional film; Quinn (Caitlin Reilly): fictional film director;

fictional film director; Crystal (Vasthy Mompoint): cinematographer of the film and partner of Quinn.

In the plot of the fourth year, the students of East High return after the period in the camp that served as the setting of the third season. However, they discover that the school is being used to film the film High School Musical 4: The Reunion. The characters played by Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Dara Reneé and others from the cast of the series will be extras in the feature that was so awaited by an entire generation.

Despite the confirmation of the returns of the original cast members, the presence of Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens and Ashley Tisdale is still a mystery. The first two, who played the protagonist couple Troy Bolton and Gabriella Montez, published photos and videos in front of the East High school, where the trilogy was recorded and which serves as the setting for the series inspired by the teenage success.

Other names in the High School Musical trilogy have not yet been announced at the “informal meeting” that will be held in the Disney+ series, but it is expected that they will return. Ryne Sanborn (Jason), Chris Warren Jr. (Zeke), Olesya Rulin (Kelsi) and Jemma McKenzie-Brown (Tiara) are actors who could be featured in the episodes.

Following the official announcement, Disney+ revealed the first set images featuring the return of the actors from the High School Musical trilogy. Check it out below: