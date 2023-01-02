The Walking Dead’s Final Season Is Coming to Netflix Sooner Than You Think

The Walking Dead season 11 premiere date on Netflix – which comes very quickly after the finale – is teased by a listing on the streaming service.

Living Dead season 11 is set to hit Netflix soon. The post-apocalyptic zombie series, based on the Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore and Charlie Adlard comic book series of the same name, originally began airing on AMC in 2010. With an ever-growing and shrinking cast that included Andrew Lincoln, Jon Bernthal, Sarah Wayne Callies, Laurie Holden, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan and Danai Gurira, the bloody and popular drama ran for 11 seasons, during which time it racked up 16 Emmy nominations and won 2.

Without much fanfare, Netflix officially listed the streaming premiere date of Living Dead season 11 on the streaming service’s page for the overall series. According to the announcement, the season will arrive very soon in the New Year, on Friday, January 6th. This comes just under two months after the series first aired on AMC on November 20, 2022.

The Walking Dead’s Future

Fans have already mourned the end of the historic series, and those hoping it would release on Netflix wouldn’t be long before they were similarly bereft. However, despite the series being off the air for good, the Walking Dead universe will still be going strong for years to come. This is in addition to the spinoff series that has already aired, including the prequel. fear the walking dead (which has now aired for seven seasons with an eighth on the way), the sequel to the series The Walking Dead: World Beyond (which aired for two seasons between 2020 and 2021), and the anthology Tales from The Walking Dead (which premiered Season 1 in early 2022).

on top of the next fear the walking dead season 8 and a potential Tales from The Walking Dead season 2 (which has yet to be officially announced by AMC at the time of writing), there are a few additional Walking Dead Universe shows in the works. The first one in April 2023 is the spinoff The Walking Dead: Dead City, which will follow reluctant partners Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) as they find themselves with a new group of survivors in a zombie-infested Manhattan. Another series coming up soon will follow fan-favorite character Daryl Dixon (Reedus) after he mysteriously ends up in France.

Also coming soon is one of the most anticipated sequels to Living Dead, which was originally announced as a film trilogy several years ago. That project, which has since been retooled into another spinoff television series for AMC, will follow original lead character Rick Grimes (Lincoln) and his adventures with Michonne (Gurira). The series will be a love story taking place during the events following Lincoln’s departure in Living Dead season 9.

Source: Netflix