THESE tips can make your WhatsApp account more SAFE

Have you ever thought about making your WhatsApp account more secure? This should be an attitude adopted by most people. That’s because WhatsApp is a messaging application used practically every day by millions of people around the world. Consequently, a lot of information, sometimes sensitive, is shared through the app.

This and other reasons demonstrate the need to invest in WhatsApp account security. Sometimes silly carelessness causes accounts to be hacked in the blink of an eye. With that in mind, we’ve put together some tips that can help users keep their accounts even more secure.

How to make WhatsApp account more secure?

One possibility is to adopt temporary messages. Just access the settings, go to privacy, temporary messages and then click on set. It is also necessary to determine the period in which the messages will remain in the conversation: one, seven or 90 days.

Another way to make the app more secure is to enable two-step verification, also following the path of settings, account and two-step verification. A third possibility is to create passwords for the application. The tip is that passwords contain uppercase, lowercase, numbers and also special characters. And a reminder: this password must not be shared with anyone.

Also, you need to pay attention to suspicious messages, not clicking on dubious links, images or any type of file sent by unknown people. It is still necessary to pay attention to the use of WhatsApp Web: do not use or leave it connected on a public computer.

Keeping the messaging app properly updated is another option that ensures more security. That’s because developers are always working on new mechanisms that aim to preserve user security when using WhatsApp.

Is it possible to hide WhatsApp messages?

The answer is yes. However, this is a feature that is only available to those who have a mobile device with the Android operating system. It is possible not only to hide messages but also notifications, whether from group conversations or private conversations.

To use this feature, just follow the following step by step: open the WhatsApp application on your Android phone and look for the conversation you want to hide. When you find it, just press the conversation and select the box icon with an arrow, which is available at the top of the cell phone screen. With that, the chat will be archived.

If the user wants to access the conversation, just look for the archived section, which is at the top of the application’s home screen. If the user still wants to revert what was done, they can. Just do the reverse. When a conversation is archived, it doesn’t mean that person has been blocked, as they can continue sending messages normally. The recipient just won’t be notified when any type of message arrives.