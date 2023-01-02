This high-tech pen lets you draw even in the air!

A group of scientists from China has developed a laser pen capable of creating many optical illusions in the presence of clouds or dust. However, in the new version of this pen, no background, cloud, wall or dust will be needed for drawings to be created.

In a recent interview with Science and Technology Dailythe lead scientist on the laser pen project, Cao Xiangdongstated that, with the new technology, it will be possible to make drawings without paper or ink, using only air.

But, after all, how can this laser pen make drawings without the aid of a surface, paper or ink? This is something that can be explained in a simple way. See below.

How does the pen work?

First, the laser pen focuses laser pulses that have a high intensity and are in the air. Once this is done, plasma or ionized gas is generated. Subsequently, the energy of this plasma or ionized gas is emitted in the form of light.

It is precisely from this light that laser pen drawings are created. The perfectly exposed characters in the air were designed on a 3D scanner, however there is no further explanation as to how this was actually developed.

The unit of time the laser pen pulses last is femtoseconds. That is, one quadrillionth, or one millionth of a billionth, of a second. This very short duration of the pulses results in an energy peak that can reach the equivalent of one million megawatts.

But, after all, what purpose can this pen have?

The scientist explains that in the future the laser pen can be used as a tool in very well-developed technological systems, some examples are: in medicine, in quantum computing, and in high-precision manufacturing.

In addition, the Chinese claim that the development of an even more improved laser pen is already being thought about. Cao Xiangdong comments that the third version of the laser pen will have more effective control over the distribution of the light pulse.

With this, the images of the drawings will be larger and will gain more highlights in the air in view of the higher level of brightness.