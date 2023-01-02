This is the trending haircut for 2023

Haircut says a lot about us. There are those who prefer short, long, medium, curly, straight… but we all want to have the ideal haircut.

On Sunday, December 18th, the actress zendaya dominated the red carpet of an event in Los Angeles by showing up with her new haircut. the star of the series euphoria traded her long hair for a chin-length bob. with the name of choppy bob this style is a mix of the classic chanel it’s the long bobwhich has already mastered hairstyles for several years.

This cut is so famous that searches on the biggest social network for inspiration, Pinterest, have increased by 55%. The biggest reasons? This style, in addition to looking good on many people, is a cut that looks great when worn natural.

O choppy bob adapts to all types of faces. For rounder or square faces, it’s best to wear volume on top of the head, so opt for side-swept bangs or curtain bangs to go with this cut. For those with a more elongated, oval face, more volume on the sides or completely straight will work best. Even for those with thicker hair, who might be afraid to cut their hair short, this look works, as it gives shape and structure to the cut without losing volume.

In Portugal, several well-known faces have also adopted this haircut. Marta Melro and Cristina Ferreira are two examples. See the gallery above.

See haircut inspirations below

Text: Ana Lúcia Sousa; Photos: Social Networks

