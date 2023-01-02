This is Us: where to watch the full series?

This Is Us It may be over, but the Pearson family legacy is forever. On Star+, the public can follow all seasons of the production, as the platform is the only one that has the final season exclusively. In all, there are 106 episodes available to get excited, fall in love, laugh and – of course – cry a lot.

The critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning, four-time Emmy Award-winning series with more than 40 award nominations follows the Pearson family through multiple timelines. During the episodes, the problems and dilemmas of the couple Jake (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) are presented, as a family and also the private life of their children Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) later as adults. Revelations about parents come in moments of love, but also of pain, and forever shape everyone’s lives.

Created by Dan Fogelman, This Is Us won hearts around the world by presenting realistic characters and common everyday themes, generating audience identification with the plot. The six seasons of This Is Us are available on Star+ and are certainly worth the marathon for the audience.