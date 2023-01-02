Animated musicals are one of the most popular genres in all of cinema, mainly dominated by two big companies, Disney and Pixar. However, from time to time, there are other studios that also manage projects with great success. Dreamworks Animation is a big competitor to the companies I mentioned above and created a very successful film in 2016 that is making a comeback and having great success on Netflix. Indeed, it’s quite an achievement, especially six years after launch.

This unlikely movie is back on Netflix and it rocks!

Trolls is a film that at the time of release achieved a great success at the box office. This took them to 346 million dollars. However, it never managed to beat the competition at the time with regard to the films that were in cinemas. That said, the top spot belonged to Marvel’s Doctor Strange. Anyway, six years later, it is winning over users.

This film features some of the most talented stars in the music business, led by Anna Kendrick, who made her name leading the Pitch Perfect franchise in three films. She is joined by Justin Timberlake, who rose to fame as one of the frontmen of the pop boy band, NSYNC, making the leap into the film industry with roles in Alpha Dog, In Time and Friends with Benefits. Lastly, Trolls showcased the musically brilliant talents of Zooey Deschanel, who showcased her musical talent in Will Ferrell’s Christmas movie Elf and her hit series New Girl.

Trolls is a movie that follows Poppy (Kendrick), the happiest troll ever, and the ill-tempered troll, Branch (Timberlake), as they journey to save their friends after the Bergens invade the troll village. It is clear that their mission is full of conflicts and mistakes as they try to fulfill it. The film also stars Russell Brand, James Corden and Gwen Stefani.

The animated feature film also received wide acclaim despite poor reviews. In addition, it also earned an Oscar nomination for Best Original Song, “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, and a Billboard Music Award for Best Original Score. The song was also recognized at the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and Grammy Awards.

The film can be seen here.