Tim customers are entitled to a great benefit and many don’t even know

The operator offers access service to contents of magazines and newspapers to its customers.

Taking into account that portable devices such as cell phones and tablets are always close at hand, devices have become the main means by which people consume news content. Therefore, Tim’s clients can have access to the TIM Virtual Bank, which offers content from different newspapers and magazines.

Learn more about the benefit below.

TIM Banca Virtual brings news to Tim customers

The operator offers two types of TIM Banca Virtual subscription: the Premium plan and the Light plan. With the service, the customer now has access to different news portals and newspapers to read at any time.

It is also important to point out that, in addition to the individual subscription options, some Tim customers already have the right to the operator’s virtual banking. This is because the service is included in different TIM and LIVE packages.

Learn more about TIM Banca Virtual

To use the virtual banking service that gives Tim customers access to newspaper and magazine content, the user must have the application installed on their device.

There is also the possibility of accessing the content even offline by downloading what you want to consume. TIM Banca Virtual is available for devices with versions higher than Android 4.4 and iOS 8.

With the Premium plan, Tim’s customers have access to more than 80 magazines in their newsstand. The company offers the option of a weekly plan, at the cost of R$5.99, or a monthly plan for R$12.99. Light entitles you to more than 40 magazines for R$2.99 ​​per week or R$7.99 per month.

Image: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg