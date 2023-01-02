Tired of hiding, the letter that Pelé sent refusing to play in the World Cup

Pelé and his legendary punch in the air

December 31, 2022

There is no other word to define the feeling of those who love football other than mourning at this moment. On the last Thursday of the year 2022, the 29th of December, the most beloved sport in the world said goodbye to its king, Your Majesty’s final resting place, Edson Arantes do NascimentoKing Skin. Greatest player in the history of football, historical idol of the Santos soccer club and also the Brazilian National Team, where he won three times the world Cupbeing the youngest athlete to be world champion, when he was still 17 years old, in addition to being the youngest player to score a goal in the competition, in 1958, in Brazil’s victory over Wales.

Pele reached the saints very young, in 1956. With the legendary white shirt, he made 1,116 games, with 1,091 goals, winning several titles that raised the level of Peixe to be the greatest football team in the world. There were two America’s Liberatorsin 1962 and 1963, also conquering the Club World Cup in the same years, beating the Benfica it’s the Milan in the title decision. He ended his career in the United States, defending the New York Cosmosin the late 1970s. Pelé has already revealed that he refused to play in a World Cup for Brazil.

The only player to be world champion three times for a national football team, the King could have played five editions of the Cup. The one in 1974, in Germanywhich was won by the hosts in the final against Netherlands, could have been the last. However, Brazil was facing a military dictatorship, and the greatest player in the history of world football, in the form of a protest, boycotted the tournament and did not want to be called up by Zagallowho was his field partner in 1958 and 1962, and his coach in 1970.

Pele against World Cup?

“They asked me to return to the national team, I didn’t. I had already said goodbye to Santos, but I was too good. But the Geisel (President of the Republic between 1974 and 1979), his daughter, came to talk to me, asking me to come back and play in the 1974 World Cup. I was worried about the moment. In support of the country, I refused, as I was very well (physically and technically) and could play at a high level” – said the King of Football, in an interview.