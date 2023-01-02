To Stay at Home: 5 news to watch this year-end

If, like me, you don’t have many plans for this end of the year and you want to enjoy a series or a movie at home, this list is for you. The last one to stay at home for 2022 is on. Check it out:

Emily in Paris season 3 (2020-)

The plot of the third season takes place a year after Emily has moved to Paris. In these new episodes, the character finds herself at several crossroads in relation to all aspects of her life.

The third season of the comedy-drama series starring Lily Collins has arrived on Netflix.

Matilda: The Musical (2022)

Matilda, an extraordinary girl armed with a sharp mind and a vivid imagination, dares to take a stand against her oppressive parents and her school principal to change her life.

Do not confuse. Matilda: The Musical is not a remake of the 1996 classic, but an adaptation of the Broadway musical, which in turn is inspired by the work of Roald Dahl. The film is now available on Netflix and has been a hit with viewers.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery (2022)

Detective Benoit Blanc travels to an island in Greece, where he meets a group of distinguished friends who are staying at the invitation of billionaire Miles Bron. However, the course changes completely when a murder occurs on the property. Now Benoit will have to work to find out who is responsible for the crime.

The Netflix original thriller is a sequel to the 2019 hit and stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke and Janelle Monáe. The film has conquered specialized critics and the public.

Indiscreet Eye (2022)

Miranda is a talented hacker and uncontrollable voyeur who spends her days observing the daily lives of Cléo, her neighbor and luxury escort. One day, Cléo asks Miranda for a simple favor: take care of her dog while she is away on a trip for a few days.

Netflix’s national thriller miniseries stars Debora Nascimento and Emanuelle Araújo.

Strange World (2022)

The Clades are a legendary family of explorers whose differences threaten to tip their most recent and crucial mission into treacherous unknown territory.

Disney’s sci-fi adventure hit theaters this year and is now available on Disney+.