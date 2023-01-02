True Blood’s casting of Bill almost made a very different Eric » Movie news, movie reviews, movie trailers, TV news.

Stephen Moyer plays Bill on the True Blood series, but he wasn’t the only actor who wanted the role. An outcome would have made Eric very different.

HBO’s Supernatural Series True Blood sees actor Stephen Moyer playing Bill Compton and Alexander Skarsgård as Eric Northman – but Moyer may not have gotten the role, which would make Eric’s character very different. True Blood It is based on the book series The Mysteries of the Southern Vampires by Charlaine Harris. The novels and show follow Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin), who starts out as a waitress in Bon Temps, Louisiana. In Harris’s universe, vampires are on the loose thanks to a synthetic blood product called real blood. The series doesn’t just feature vampires. However, there are also shapeshifters, fairies, werewolves, panthers and more.

True Blood showrunner Alan Ball, on board as executive producer of True Blood reboot, had the burden in their hands launching a long-awaited series. Of course, when casting any adaptation there are bound to be some book fans who won’t be happy with the end result, which is a pressure in itself. In particular, the roles of Eric Northman and Bill Compton have been tricky, as they are the series’ two titular heartthrobs, both competing for Sookie’s attention at one point or another. Eventually, Stephen Moyer landed the role of Bill, but he wasn’t the only actor to audition for the role. Another competitor came out to bat, and had the result been different, it would have led to a very different version of Eric Northman.

Eric from True Blood originally auditioned as Bill

During the casting process, horror film actor Alexander Skarsgård auditioned for Bill first – and if he was cast, it would have changed Eric’s role forever. Skarsgård himself said during Season 7: The Making of True Blood who, upon reading the script, saw that there was a Nordic character and was surprised he didn’t choose that role. However, he auditioned for Bill anyway, as the audition was for the pilot episode. Eric doesn’t show up until True Blood season 1, episode 4, “Escape from Dragon House.” Alan Ball also spoke during the show, saying that he liked Skarsgård, but upon first glance, he knew immediately that Skarsgård would be playing Eric.

It’s hard to imagine how the True Blood launch would be if Skarsgård portrayed the tortured Bill instead of the owner of Fangtasia. If the actor was going to play Bill, that meant one of the other candidates would have to take Eric’s place. Other celebrities were considered for the role of Eric, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer veteran James Marsters, who played the vampire Spike on the show. Imagining a world where Skarsgård is Bill Compton, and someone like Marsters plays Eric, sees a markedly different difference. True Blood. Fortunately, that’s not what ended up happening.

Why True Blood Needed Its Cast for the Show

True Blood delivered a flawless cast, and it’s hard to imagine the vampire series any other way. It’s not that Alexander Skarsgård doesn’t have the talent to play Bill, but the role of Eric fits the actor like a glove. Of course, the electricity between Skarsgård as True Blood character Bill and Sookie would have been so palpable, as they clearly had chemistry during their love triangle arc. However, Moyer has a certain rugged charm necessary for the Civil War vet. Skarsgård is undoubtedly charming in his own right, but his own brand of charisma works far better for the manipulative Eric Northman than the morally driven Bill.

Ultimately, Skarsgård looks and plays the role of Eric Northman in a way that no other actor could have. The same goes for Stephen Moyer and Anna Paquin, who almost had to go up against Jessica Chastain for the role of Sookie. Fortunately, Alan Ball made all the right choices for his True Blood cast, as anyone other than the actors mentioned above could not have done the story justice. Imagining Alexander Skarsgård as Bill until the True Blood The ending changes the series in a major way. It would definitely have changed True Blood Eric Northman’s character into someone else entirely.