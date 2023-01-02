Turbocharged camera should reach more Samsung cell phones | Cell

Photography lovers can be contemplated with a new feature on Galaxy phones soon. Restricted to models of the Galaxy S22 line, the application known as Camera Assistant should be made available to other Samsung smartphones in a future update. The possibility is under discussion in an official forum of the company. There, consumers ask questions and give feedback on experiences with Galaxy devices, such as a user who questioned the availability of the photo app for other phones of the brand.

The repercussion was due to the response of one of the site’s moderators, who explained that the test version is currently in progress. “Upon completion of beta testing, we will make a separate announcement regarding the application model expansion schedule,” said one of the mediators. Despite the employee’s positive sign, there is still no prediction of when the novelty will reach the phones.

🔎 The best phones released in 2022

2 of 2 Galaxy S22 can now test the app — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo Galaxy S22 can now test the app — Photo: Thássius Veloso/TechTudo

📱 “Samsung phone fell and the screen went black. What to do?” See it on the TechTudo Forum

Launched in October, the app available for the brand’s premium line offers more functions than the customization currently offered by the cameras of other devices. With the tool, the user can control the operation of the HDR and opt for the automatic lens switcher, so that the cell phone chooses the best option for the landscape that will be recorded.

In addition to the aforementioned actions, the software offered should also give people autonomy so that they can choose or not the smooth texture option in the photos. The operation will rely on the help of technological tools to offer automatic options to users. The choice of sensor, for example, will be based on intelligent analysis of lighting, distance and zoom of the environment captured by the lens.

Among several attributions, the device will also be able to optimize the use of the camera with the shutter speed accelerator and the definition of the number of clicks at the end of the timer countdown. The camera should also automatically turn off after two minutes of non-use and will be able to record videos, even in photo mode, by holding the button continuously.

As mentioned, there is no forecast for the arrival of the novelty to the other devices. The models already able to use the app – Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra – can find Camera Assitant in the Galaxy Store at any time.

With information from Phone Arena