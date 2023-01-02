Turn your photo into a famous character with Reface

After the Lensa app was so successful, now it’s time for refacewhich has been available since 2020 but decided to innovate!

The app of the moment can turn your photos into famous characters. And just like with Lensa, you just upload a photo, and that’s it! Just wait for the effect to happen, in less than minutes.

You can choose the style, and the AI ​​does all the adaptation, and of course that includes scenery, clothes and a beautiful makeover. By placing your photo in the app, you have up to 12 different adaptations of your photo as the character.

It can be any character, from a hero to a pirate or princess. The app has its free version and paid version, so you can choose to dedicate a few cents to have other versions of yourself, only in an AI format.

You can even put your face on celebrities, and even videos to make it more fun. But now, the application has been modernized and you can also transform yourself into a character.

It even became a trend to share the app’s results with your photo on social networks, and some people are even using it as a profile picture on their networks.

How to use Reface?

Using the app is simple, just follow these steps:

Download on mobile;

Tap the “AI Avatar” tool;

Choose the theme of your art, among those that are available;

Upload photos from multiple angles;

Wait between 40 and 60 seconds to receive your image.

Applications are adapting more and more to include news and use artificial intelligence in their proposals for users. Since the multiverse has become so talked about, people are keen to keep up with new trends as well, and you might even get into it.

People have been bringing famous characters to life in AI version, others are already changing their business online by putting AI characters to interact with website visitors or online store. Such interaction has generated more and more results and people are enjoying these changes very much.

Many famous influencers are already on top of everything in the world of Artificial Intelligence. Some examples of this are Bianca Andrade, influencer Jordana Maia, Sabrina Sato and many others.