Twilight actress swap ruined Eclipse

The main trio of the Twilight saga are usually the ones that attract the most attention. Formed by Bella (Kristen Stewart), Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Jacob (Taylor Lautner), fans usually focus on them, but one character in particular had a well-formed arc, which was ruined by the change of actress.

In director Catherine Hardwicke’s original Twilight, we saw a version of the villainous Victoria played by Rachelle Lefevre, 2010’s Eclipse recast the secondary villain, casting Bryce Dallas Howard in the role.

This weakens the plot of the Twilight sequel considerably, as Victoria vows revenge on Edward and Bella only for her to be a completely different person when she resurfaces later in the story.

While Eclipse’s changes to Twilight’s story mostly made sense, this thinly disguised revamp is a major stumbling block.

Twilight ends with its surviving villain, Victoria, scrutinizing Bella and Edward’s romantic slow dance before swearing revenge on the couple. She walks towards the camera in slow motion and the stage is set for the next Twilight movie to tackle Victoria’s revenge.

So New Moon abandons that plotline for an unrelated plotline about Edward leaving Bella, nearly committing suicide, and eventually returning home without a scratch.

Victoria’s subplot is picked up again in 2010’s Eclipse, but at this point, Victoria is played by Bryce Dallas Howard, which causes strangeness, or worse, makes people not realize that it is the same Victoria from the first film.

Eclipse never addresses the fact that Victoria’s appearance has changed between films, and while a recast is possible, the sequel just makes that problem more noticeable while keeping Laurent’s actor the same.

To make matters worse, Lefevre’s original version of Victoria even has a brief appearance in New Moon, making her sudden change in appearance all the more noticeable and inexplicable. The transition is poorly handled, taking the fangs out of one of the best villains in the franchise.

Why Victoria’s Actress Was Replaced

Despite her dedication to the role, LeFevre had to leave Twilight due to scheduling conflicts – at least, that’s the story fans were told.

According to Entertainment Weekly, LeFevre was “deeply hurt” by Summit’s decision to recast her into Eclipse.

“Although Eclipse’s production schedule is over three months long,” shared LeFevre. “Summit said they had a conflict during those 10 days and would not accommodate me.”

Prior to filming Eclipse, LeFevre was committed to the 2010 Canadian film My Version of Love, which overlapped with her Twilight schedule.

As LeFevre was out of the picture, future The Mandalorian director Bryce Dallas Howard was tapped to replace her.

She was Hardwicke’s first choice to play Victoria, but turned down the role as she believed she was too small to accept.

The Twilight Saga is available on Netflix.