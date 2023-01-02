Two helicopters crash in Australia, killing four and injuring three

Four people were killed and three others seriously injured when two helicopters collided mid-air on Australia’s touristy Gold Coast on Monday, officials said.

A helicopter capsized in the sand just meters from shore. Its rotors are a short distance away, according to images from the ABC public network.









Mid-air collision ! In a shocking development, at Least 4 People received fatal injuries , and 13 other got injured due to the Collision of Two Eurocopter EC 130B4 Helicopters in Eastern Australia.  Viewer Discretion Advised .#helicopter #safety pic.twitter.com/fGkMfYdWqN — FL360aero (@fl360aero) January 2, 2023







The other helicopter appeared to be mostly intact at the crash site, which is close to the popular Sea World marine theme park. Dozens of rescue workers rushed to the area.

“When they collided, they fell and came to rest on the sandbar outside the Sea World complex,” Queensland Police Service Acting Inspector Gary Worrell told a news conference.





“As a result of this, four people lost their lives. Three others are in critical condition in hospital,” he added.

The Australian Transport Safety Office has launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.



