Two news help Douglas Costa to return to Grêmio

Two new situations that are happening can help Douglas Costa in the mission to return to Grêmio. I’ll list both here:

The first is the signing of Suarez. If, by chance, this business went wrong, the direction would not have the slightest possibility of buying a scolding of this size with the fans. Now, with huge morale for the business, the directors can at least consider bringing the guy because they know they gained credit with the Gremistas.

The second is the public manifestation of Douglas himself admitting that he made a mistake and apologizing to the Gremista fans. And, yes, it did. This Monday, an interview with Duda Garbi will air with the player admitting his mistakes and apologizing for it.

Of course, all of this goes a long way towards improving the chance of a comeback. However, I inform you here again that, last Thursday, Douglas spent three hours at President Guerra’s house and did not forward anything. There, he admitted his mistakes and asked to come back, but they didn’t hit the hammer on anything. Only now, after Suárez, is the president going to talk to football and see what to do. We’ll have to wait.