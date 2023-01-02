Ukraine attack with US weapons kills at least 63 Russian soldiers, major setback for Putin

The Armed Forces of Ukraine imposed on Sunday, 1, one of the biggest losses to Russian troops since the beginning of the war with an attack with weapons supplied by the U.S. With the help of Himarsa modern radar-guided rocket launcher, the Ukrainians destroyed a Russian soldiers’ barracks in Makivka, in the province of donetskone of the provinces occupied by Kremlin forces.

At least 63 servicemen were killed, according to Russia. Ukraine says it has killed more than 400 men in the bombing. Even the number of victims officially recognized by the Russians already implies one of the highest casualties for the Kremlin in the conflict.

The Russians themselves recognized the impact of the Ukrainian attack. For Danil Bezsonov, spokesman for the government installed by Vladimir Putin since the province’s annexation last year, the bombing has dealt a heavy blow to Kremlin troops. Within Russia, criticism of the conduct of the war and the repeated setbacks of the Army are growing.

Since September, Ukraine has launched a counteroffensive against Russia that has led to the reconquest of strategic territories in the south and east of the country, mainly in the provinces of Kharkiv and Kherson. Donetsk, say Ukrainian military sources, would be a bigger and more difficult target to reach, but that remains in the sights of Volodmir Zelensky’s troops.

To change the course of the conflict, the Ukrainians rely on sophisticated weapons donated by the United States and other European allies. One of the most effective is the Himars, whose range of tens of kilometers allows attacks inside Russian lines, such as Sunday’s bombing.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at least four short-range rockets landed in the housing.

Himars is one of the main Ukrainian military assets in the war Photograph: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins/File Photo

The bombing, which took place shortly after midnight on New Year’s Day, immediately sparked outrage among some of the analysts who support Putin’s war on Russia. Some said it represented the latest example of Russian military commanders’ ineptitude in the war and their disregard for the lives of Russian soldiers, a sign of the Russian leader’s fraying strategy on the home front.

A former Russian paramilitary commander in Ukraine, Igor Girkin, confirmed the severity of the disaster, writing on Telegram, the social messaging app, that hundreds of servicemen were killed and wounded, but added that many people remained under the rubble.

The accommodation building, which before the war was a school, was almost completely destroyed, as it also functioned as an ammunition warehouse, which catalyzed the explosions.

A video posted on social media showed firefighters in a severely damaged building and piles of smoldering rubble. Makivka’s attack comes as Russian military bloggers, who have become influential Russian opinion makers amid mainstream media censorship, are calling for an overhaul of their country’s military command, which they say is dragging Russia towards defeat in Russia. Ukraine.

Continues after advertising

Also according to these bloggers, most of the victims are conscripts from the Saratov and Samara regions in central Russia, who were recently sent to the front after Putin decided to expand the call-up of reservists amid the following setbacks in the battle field.

“No one is taking responsibility for the needless deaths,” wrote a blogger, Anastasia Kashevarova, on her Telegram channel. In particular, bloggers criticized Russian state media’s claim that the attack was caused by soldiers using cellphones, which helped Ukrainian forces pinpoint their location.

Bloggers said this official explanation shifted blame to the victims, without explaining why commanders housed newly arrived recruits in dense barracks in an unprotected building within range of US-made rockets.

Donetsk is home to some of the heaviest fighting in Ukraine, although little ground has changed hands for months. Intense artillery battles ensued as Moscow tried to bring in reinforcements, including newly mobilized soldiers.

The city of Makivka, which is part of the metropolitan area of ​​the regional capital of Donetsk, is well within reach of Ukraine’s long-range artillery across the region’s front lines. The attack came weeks after another long-range Ukrainian attack on Russian forces in Donetsk and the neighboring Luhansk region.

In December, an attack on a hotel in the town of Kadivka in Luhansk killed members of the Wagner paramilitary group who were using it as a base, according to Ukrainian officials in the region. The Wagner Group, whose leader has close ties to Putin, played a significant role in Moscow’s war effort in Donetsk./ NYT