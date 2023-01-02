Vampire Academy | Young vampires rebel in series trailer; Look

The first full trailer of Vampire Academy is among us, revealing the new TV series adaptation of the famous literary saga of Richelle Mead – check above.

In Vampire Academywe follow Rose (Sisi Stringer) and Lissa (Daniella Nieves), a pair of powerful young vampires who share an unbreakable bond. Together, they defy the rigid conventions of their society, mired in an eternal war between vampire factions.

Kieron Moore (Sex Education), Andre Dae Kim (Locke & Key) and J. August Richards (angel) are also in the cast of the series, which features scripts by Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) and Marguerite MacIntyre (The Originals).

The debut of the new Vampire Academy is scheduled for September 15th in the US via streaming peacock. The service is unavailable in Brazil, and there is still no forecast for the launch of the series here.

Consisting of six books released between 2007 and 2010, the saga Vampire Academy has already been adapted for the cinema, in 2014, with Zoey Deutch and Lucy Fry in the cast. Badly received by fans and critics alike, the feature grossed just $15 million at the worldwide box office, annihilating the chances of sequels.

Omelete now has a Telegram channel! Participate to receive and discuss the main pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on Youtube: on Omeleteve, with the main subjects of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest geek news; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.